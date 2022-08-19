Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
saportareport.com
FTA administrator touts $19.3 million grant to MARTA for electric buses
Riding an all-electric bus, MARTA leaders Tuesday celebrated receiving a recent grant of $19.3 million from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase a total of 25 electric buses and install the charging infrastructure. Nuria Fernandez, the FTA administrator, was on hand to formally announce the grant when the bus stopped...
saportareport.com
The Ironic Case of Student Luxury Apartments
Student luxury apartments. The phrase itself almost sounds oxymoronic. Luxury apartments for a group of people who have traditionally been known to not have money — the phrase ‘broke college student’ didn’t appear out of thin air — Doesn’t make much sense. Constructing apartments in a luxury bracket for students who are paying tens of thousands of dollars (or rather, becoming indebted) annually to their schools seems like one of the worst business decisions possible to make.
saportareport.com
A New Opportunity to Move Atlanta’s Parks Forward
We know that parks bring people together; they’re where we gather with family, friends, and neighbors to play, explore, and relax. Park Pride’s vision is an Atlanta where every neighborhood has access to a great park because every community deserves to enjoy the health and wellness benefits that a quality, well-maintained park provides.
saportareport.com
Railroad proposes another antenna next to historic Cabbagetown mill
Months after backing off a plan for a cell tower looming over Oakland Cemetery and Cabbagetown, a railroad company is proposing another antenna about 1,100 feet away, next to the historic Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts. The 70-foot-tall antenna tower would rise within CSX’s Hulsey Yard freight facility. The site is...
saportareport.com
Sweet Auburn developers draw support with pledge to save historic office building; plan may include other structures
A giant mixed-use project in Sweet Auburn is drawing new support after the developers abruptly switched plans to save rather than demolish the historic office building at 229 Auburn Ave. Preservationists say it’s all the more important because it’s just the first phase of a plan involving other historic structures, including the Butler Street YMCA.
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
saportareport.com
Amana Academy West: New elementary school on Girl Scouts’ 270 acres of woods
Tucked behind a quiet neighborhood and nestled on 270 acres of woods is metro Atlanta’s newest school — Amana Academy West. The public, tuition-free, STEM charter school recently opened its doors for the 2022/23 school year, welcoming 160 elementary students to their new school in the woods. The...
saportareport.com
Students move on campus with no updates from last semester’s bomb threats
Feb. 23 was the last update given by the FBI. This month, as college students are moving onto campus for the fall 2022 semester, A specter is still looming. And as students moved in for the first time or returned for another school year around metro Atlanta, the suspects involved in making threats to schools in the Atlanta University Center (AUC) and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are still at large.
saportareport.com
Cristo Rey Atlanta’s high school students succeed because of local employers
Excitement filled the gymnasium of the Cristo Rey Atlanta at its downtown campus on Aug. 19. It was Draft Day — a phenomenon that’s unique to the Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School — one of the most impactful schools in metro Atlanta. All 485 students attending...
