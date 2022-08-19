Student luxury apartments. The phrase itself almost sounds oxymoronic. Luxury apartments for a group of people who have traditionally been known to not have money — the phrase ‘broke college student’ didn’t appear out of thin air — Doesn’t make much sense. Constructing apartments in a luxury bracket for students who are paying tens of thousands of dollars (or rather, becoming indebted) annually to their schools seems like one of the worst business decisions possible to make.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO