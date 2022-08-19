ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saportareport.com

FTA administrator touts $19.3 million grant to MARTA for electric buses

Riding an all-electric bus, MARTA leaders Tuesday celebrated receiving a recent grant of $19.3 million from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase a total of 25 electric buses and install the charging infrastructure. Nuria Fernandez, the FTA administrator, was on hand to formally announce the grant when the bus stopped...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

The Ironic Case of Student Luxury Apartments

Student luxury apartments. The phrase itself almost sounds oxymoronic. Luxury apartments for a group of people who have traditionally been known to not have money — the phrase ‘broke college student’ didn’t appear out of thin air — Doesn’t make much sense. Constructing apartments in a luxury bracket for students who are paying tens of thousands of dollars (or rather, becoming indebted) annually to their schools seems like one of the worst business decisions possible to make.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

A New Opportunity to Move Atlanta’s Parks Forward

We know that parks bring people together; they’re where we gather with family, friends, and neighbors to play, explore, and relax. Park Pride’s vision is an Atlanta where every neighborhood has access to a great park because every community deserves to enjoy the health and wellness benefits that a quality, well-maintained park provides.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Railroad proposes another antenna next to historic Cabbagetown mill

Months after backing off a plan for a cell tower looming over Oakland Cemetery and Cabbagetown, a railroad company is proposing another antenna about 1,100 feet away, next to the historic Fulton Cotton Mill Lofts. The 70-foot-tall antenna tower would rise within CSX’s Hulsey Yard freight facility. The site is...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Traffic
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
saportareport.com

Sweet Auburn developers draw support with pledge to save historic office building; plan may include other structures

A giant mixed-use project in Sweet Auburn is drawing new support after the developers abruptly switched plans to save rather than demolish the historic office building at 229 Auburn Ave. Preservationists say it’s all the more important because it’s just the first phase of a plan involving other historic structures, including the Butler Street YMCA.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Students move on campus with no updates from last semester’s bomb threats

Feb. 23 was the last update given by the FBI. This month, as college students are moving onto campus for the fall 2022 semester, A specter is still looming. And as students moved in for the first time or returned for another school year around metro Atlanta, the suspects involved in making threats to schools in the Atlanta University Center (AUC) and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) are still at large.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Million Air#Bike#Ozone Pollution#Air Quality#Air Challenge#Gdot#Gco

Comments / 0

Community Policy