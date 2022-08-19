ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

WBIR

Tennessee's free hunting day starts Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The August archery-only deer hunting season is almost here, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is drumming up excitement by hosting a statewide Free Hunting Day on Saturday during the opening day of summer squirrel hunting season. Every year the state celebrates the opening of squirrel...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Eater

Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm

This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking questions about what their rights are ahead of a full abortion ban going into effect on Thursday. “Make no mistake. There are no exceptions in this law,” said Defense attorney Blake Ballin.
TENNESSEE STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
horseandrider.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
horseandrider.com

Utah’s Crimson Canyons

Southeastern Utah is a tapestry of rich hues and a staggering assortment of textures. To the north, Manti-La Sal National Forest is a lush green of Ponderosa pines hugging mountains that stretch to 11,000 feet elevation. Farther south, the land contorts into ridges, plains, and canyons bordered by stern, towering rock walls pockmarked with caves and alcoves. In the bottom land, muddy creeks nurture necklaces of greenery and cottonwood trees.
UTAH STATE

