Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee's free hunting day starts Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The August archery-only deer hunting season is almost here, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is drumming up excitement by hosting a statewide Free Hunting Day on Saturday during the opening day of summer squirrel hunting season. Every year the state celebrates the opening of squirrel...
Mosquitos are out for blood in East Tennessee: What you can do to repel them
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step outside for a few minutes on an East Tennessee summer night and the next thing you know, you’re getting bitten by mosquitoes. Talking in the newsroom this morning, with no scientific evidence whatsoever, it seemed to us that this summer has really brought out those biting bugs. That’s why WATE […]
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
wutc.org
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
East Tennessee nurse returns to work at children's hospital where she was a patient
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nurturing patients is second nature for Hannah Lawson. She’s been perfecting her bedside manner since she was a patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “I had a stage three brain tumor, so it was cancerous,” Hannah Lawson said. Hannah was just 7 years...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee’s full abortion ban goes into effect Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many uncertainties remain in a post-Roe world. In Tennessee, some physicians are asking questions about what their rights are ahead of a full abortion ban going into effect on Thursday. “Make no mistake. There are no exceptions in this law,” said Defense attorney Blake Ballin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Helping authorities find East Tennessee fugitive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers visited the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to spotlight several cases they have been asked to assist local authorities with. Among those cases includes the search for a fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous after a police...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Crossville man missing for nearly 3 weeks
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing form Crossville since early August.
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
One Silver Alert still active in East Tennessee
Three Silver Alerts were issued for people who were recently missing in East Tennessee. One person has been missing since March.
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
wpln.org
Tennessee’s abortion law does not contain the lifesaving ‘exception’ you may think it does, lawyers say
Tennessee’s all-out abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. When the legislation was originally introduced, lawmakers said it included an exception for the life of the pregnant person. But lawyers say the reality of the law is much more complicated. Back in April of 2019, Republican Rep. Susan Lynn stood...
horseandrider.com
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
The ‘uncertain’ future of hemp in Tennessee
There's a new federal Farm Bill coming in 2023 that could change what hemp looks like in Tennessee.
horseandrider.com
Utah’s Crimson Canyons
Southeastern Utah is a tapestry of rich hues and a staggering assortment of textures. To the north, Manti-La Sal National Forest is a lush green of Ponderosa pines hugging mountains that stretch to 11,000 feet elevation. Farther south, the land contorts into ridges, plains, and canyons bordered by stern, towering rock walls pockmarked with caves and alcoves. In the bottom land, muddy creeks nurture necklaces of greenery and cottonwood trees.
Comments / 0