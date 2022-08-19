Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre's Doctors Thought He Would Die From Brain Aneurysm: 'They Thought I Was Outta Here'
Dr. Dre has revealed doctors thought he was going to die after suffering a brain aneurysm back in January 2021. Speaking to fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince on his Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul explained how doctors invited his loved ones into the hospital to say their goodbyes after fearing he’d lose his life.
Dr. Dre's Family Was Told To Say Goodbyes Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre sat down with Black entrepreneur and celebrity trainer, Dolvett Quince on his podcast Workout The Doubt and discussed his realization about being on the verge of death during his hospital stay in January 2021 for a brain aneurysm. The now private interview was partially reposted on Instagram by...
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms
An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
urbanbellemag.com
Former 'Married to Medicine' Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?
Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
'General Hospital' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of 'Renaissance' Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Willow Smith Isn't Fazed by Her Father's Five Finger Scandal, Says Will Is "Human" & She Has Her Own "Internal Demons"
Willow Smith defends her father and calls his Oscar's slap an act of "humanness". She says that she is battling her own "internal demons".
survivornet.com
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To 'Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol' Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
'Selena: The Series' Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
KeKe Palmer Hops On Instagram To Ask Why Plastic Surgeons Can't Clear Up Acne: 'I'm Tired Of It!'
Keke Palmer needs answers, and so do we!
'Cosby Show' star's hunky son makes screen debut in 'Uncoupled'
“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
survivornet.com
Suleika Jaoad, 33, Wife of Jon Batiste, 35, Says She's Resumed Chemo As She Updates Fans On Her Brave Cancer Battle After Secretly Marrying Jon
To treat her leukemia, Jaouad also had a bone marrow transplant. Many people find comfort in surrounding themselves with family and loved ones through a cancer battle. Jaouad is married to Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste. The pair secretly married earlier this year. The writer and journalist is battling leukemia for...
The baby is here! AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili welcome their newborn daughter Florence Elton to the world
Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili were absolutely over the moon as they introduced their 'tiny dancer' to the world on Friday. The AFLW star, 25, gathered photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter swaddled in a striped blanket. She uploaded the black and white...
Travis Barker reveals he has COVID-19... months after being hospitalized with 'life threatening' pancreatitis
Travis Barker revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, just two months after being hospitalized for a 'serve life-threatening' bout of pancreatitis. While announcing the news to his more than seven million Instagram followers, the 46-year-old rock star shared a shirtless snap of himself drumming in a dimly-lit room.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
