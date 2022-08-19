ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah County, UT

ksl.com

Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish

SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
horseandrider.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KSLTV

Utah can’t save or stretch its precious water if it can’t super accurately measure it

As the Western megadrought stretches on, conservation, rate hikes or tearing out turf may not be enough. There’s still a thirsty population, an agricultural industry and the shrinking Great Salt Lake to save. Each need pushes storage demands tighter and tighter. If water dips to dire levels, some Utah rights holders may not be able to use their full allotment.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Wild About Utah: face to face with a longhorned beetle

Before E. B. White set about crafting "Charlotte’s Web" in 1949. According to Melissa Sweet’s biography "Some Writer," he was “bringing a pail of slops to the barn” that he loved in Maine and thinking about a time not long before, when he observed a barn spider spinning her egg sac and depositing her eggs. Weeks later, when he had brought the egg sac in a candy box to New York City, he found hundreds of spiderlings emerging and realized a story emerging as well.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains

There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah climate scientist weighs in on California Megaflood

California is in a historic drought but recently the state has made headlines for quite the opposite reason: megafloods. About once every 200 years the state has experienced a month-long rainstorm so extreme that it devastates the landscape and leaves indelible geological marks. Research published last week shows that with every degree of temperature increase in the Earth’s atmosphere, the likelihood of a megaflood-causing storm nearly doubles. This has implications for states along the West Coast, and even states as far away as Utah.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after years of planning

LOGAN, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT

