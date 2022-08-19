Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Celebrating honoring trail anniversary set Friday
The Wingwatchers Trail has been open for 30 years and the group that maintains it has decided to celebrate it. The Klamath Wingwatchers are throwing a barbeque beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at 205 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls. There will be trail walks following the barbeque at 6:30 p.m. for those interested in exploring the trail. The event is family friendly and organizers say it will be great for first-time trail visitors or seasoned walkers.
Herald and News
Annual Revitalize Our Spirit slated for Chiloquin this weekend
Every summer since 1986, the Klamath Tribes have reserved the fourth weekend of August to celebrate when the Klamath Tribes Restoration Act was passed into law, restoring federal recognition of the Klamath, Modoc and Yahooskin (Paiute) tribes. The Restoration Celebration returns this weekend for its 36th year and invites the...
Herald and News
Wingwatchers celebrating 30 years
The 30th anniversary of the Klamath Wingwatchers Trail will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 26, with live music, free food and a walk along the trail. Located near downtown Klamath Falls near Riverside Drive, the trail includes a section along Lake Ewauna and connects with two other trails, the recently upgraded Ken Hay Trail and the Link River Trail.
Herald and News
Gino's to host a block party Saturday
This Saturday, Gino's Sports Bar is slated to host a block party. The party, presented by Smile Movement is scheduled to be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 at the sports bar, 147 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls.
Herald and News
Folksy sounds: Annual music festival returns to Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday
The Ross Ragland Theater will once again fill with music this Saturday during the annual Klamath Folk Festival. The event will feature 12 performances across two stages at the Ragland complex between noon and 7 p.m. as well as children’s activities, and vendors for food and beverage.
theashlandchronicle.com
Town Hall on White Nationalism in Southern Oregon
Urban League of Portland President & CEO, Community Leaders Plan To Discuss Life As A Person Of Color In Medford, Ashland and Surrounding Areas. The following is an announcement from Urban League of Portland President & CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson about an upcoming Community Conversations event beginning live at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2020, at Southern Oregon University. The event will also be streamed via social media and on public access television.
mybasin.com
Medford District Bureau of Land Management Closing Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail for Public and Firefighter Safety
Medford, Oregon 22 August 2022– As a result of the Rum Creek Fire, the BLM is closing and not permitting use of the Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail from Grave Creek to Russian Creek until further notice. This order is for the safety of the public and firefighter personnel and covers all BLM-managed public lands 1/2 mile north and south of the Rogue River.
Herald and News
$2.6 million grant awarded to Ducks Unlimited
Ducks Unlimited has been awarded $2.6 million. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the grant funding to the Klamath County organization for it to improve wetland habitats through irrigation efficiencies on Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges in the face of an unprecedented drought. This project comes through collaboration with landowners, government and irrigation districts to bring benefit to important waterfowl habitat in the region.
theashlandchronicle.com
Bear Creek Basin Safety Alert
Important Note: This information is for select creeks in the Bear Creek Basin only – — IT DOES NOT COVER ALL CREEKS IN JACKSON COUNTY OR ALL CREEKS IN THE BEAR. If you have questions about a specific creek, please call RVCOG (see contact. information below). Routine water...
KTVL
Medford man forced to walk alongside traffic due to no wheelchair-accessible ramp
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A 57-year-old Medford man is sharing his frustrations after being forced to walk alongside traffic in his stand-up wheelchair because there is no accessible ramp on Owen Drive and Lear Avenue behind the North Walmart, where his bus stop to get home is located. Marvin...
mybasin.com
Fire breaks out behind apartments on Klamath Falls
Yesterday around 4:00 pm, a fire broke out in Klamath Falls behind the Florence Apartments along the canal off California Avenue near highway 97. Fire crews were able to reach it quickly, only allowing it to spread to a little over an acre, before they had the fire under control around 4:30 pm. The Southbound US97 ramp was temporarily closed, but has reopened. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Herald and News
Two more cattle killed by wolves
Two more calves were killed earlier this week by wolves, but both incidents were in the Doak Mountain north of Klamath Falls and both depredations were attributed to OR103. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported both incidents were investigated Wednesday, Aug. 17, both on the same 36,000-acre private land allotment between Klamath Falls and Rocky Point.
KDRV
Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition
Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
kpic
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Paisley Caves open door to the ancient past
Archeological excavations change timeline of earliest human occupation of North America Paisley Caves are located along the old wave-cut terraces of ancient Lake Chewaucan near Paisley, Oregon in Oregon's Great Basin. During past ice ages, the basin was occupied by a huge inland lake, with the only remnant now being Summer Lake. Multiple wildlife and plants were living along the shores and waterways. The caves were first archaeologically excavated in 1938-39 by renowned University of Oregon archaeologist Luther S. Cressman. His findings determined that early human occupants had inhabited their environment at the same time as extinct Pleistocene species,...
ncwlife.com
Tempering the flames in southern oregon
JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. — In the span of one night this week, 232 lightning strikes sparked dozens of wildfires in Jackson and Josephine counties. Getting a handle on them required preparation, perspiration and all hands on deck. To face off against a wave of fire starts sparked...
Herald and News
La, Vina Tena Delphine
Born April 3, 1942, to William and Lavina Erickson, Delphine was the oldest of four children. Delphine spent her younger life in Fort Klamath before moving to Eugene, where she lived until her passing. She spent her time as a homemaker raising seven children and enjoyed her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Delphine enjoyed watching her "shows" and visiting with her family. She married the love of her life, Israel Tena, and was married for 58 years before his passing. Delphine is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her seven children: Delphine, Velita Ann (Vince), Arlene (Jerry), Israel (Suzy), Alex (Maureen), Elizabeth, Manuel (Sherry); 20 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; her great-great granddaughter; sisters, Mary and Hazel; brother, Dan; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, due to cost and availability, contributions to Tayas Yawks would be greatly appreciated.
KDRV
FireWatch: Westside & Lightning Gulch Complex Fires get new team this weekend
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Firefighters are working on dozens of wildfires this weekend that comprise the Westside Complex in Jackson County and Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says Westside Complex firefighters' goal is completing fire lines for the two largest...
lakecountyexam.com
Local credit unions intend to merge
The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
