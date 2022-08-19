Born April 3, 1942, to William and Lavina Erickson, Delphine was the oldest of four children. Delphine spent her younger life in Fort Klamath before moving to Eugene, where she lived until her passing. She spent her time as a homemaker raising seven children and enjoyed her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Delphine enjoyed watching her "shows" and visiting with her family. She married the love of her life, Israel Tena, and was married for 58 years before his passing. Delphine is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her seven children: Delphine, Velita Ann (Vince), Arlene (Jerry), Israel (Suzy), Alex (Maureen), Elizabeth, Manuel (Sherry); 20 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; her great-great granddaughter; sisters, Mary and Hazel; brother, Dan; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, due to cost and availability, contributions to Tayas Yawks would be greatly appreciated.

