Big Ten expansion is inevitable thanks to the conference's recent media rights agreement with CBS, Fox, NBC and others. It's only a matter of time before one of college football's superleagues announces further additions, according to a bold prediction from CBS Sports national reporter Dennis Dodd. One of the nation's top insiders suggests the Big Ten could formally welcome a new program or two later this season. His analysis comes as a part of a "bold predictions" segment to preview the 2022 Big Ten season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO