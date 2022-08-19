Read full article on original website
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
Michigan basketball beats Olympiacos U22 in European exhibition
The Michigan men’s basketball team comfortably defeated Olympiacos U22, 95-62, on Monday in the program’s second of three exhibition games in Europe. The friendly was played at Peace and Friends Stadium in Attica, Greece. According to Harris Stavrou, an area reporter, Olympiacos played without its first team and...
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Big Ten expansion announcement coming in 2022, college football reporter picks as bold prediction
Big Ten expansion is inevitable thanks to the conference's recent media rights agreement with CBS, Fox, NBC and others. It's only a matter of time before one of college football's superleagues announces further additions, according to a bold prediction from CBS Sports national reporter Dennis Dodd. One of the nation's top insiders suggests the Big Ten could formally welcome a new program or two later this season. His analysis comes as a part of a "bold predictions" segment to preview the 2022 Big Ten season.
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest
Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team
Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
Maryland basketball commit, potential addition make big jumps in new 247Sports rankings
Following his breakout summer performance, Maryland commit Jamie Kaiser's stock made a big jump in rankings. Kaiser Jr. climbed from the No. 72 spot to No. 53 in the updated 247Sports rankings on Monday. The spike comes as no surprise for the 6-6 wing guard from Burke, Va., who starred...
Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?
One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
Amani Hansberry set to announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube Channel
Four-star senior Amani Hansberry is set to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-8 forward at Baltimore (MD) Mt. St. Joseph will reveal where he'll be playing basketball next year on the 247Sports YouTube Channel this Sunday, August 28th, at 3:00 PM ET/2:00 PM CT. Currently ranked No. 52 nationally in...
Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear
Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Olu Oluwatimi discusses Michigan's 'run-first' offense, complex defense
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team relied on an excellent offensive line in 2021, and that unit could be even better this fall thanks in large part to center Olu Oluwatimi. Oluwatimi, who transferred to the Wolverines from Virginia, continues to receive praise from his teammates coaches...
New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings
Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
Iowa Football: Four statistical predictions for the Hawkeyes after fall camp
We are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2022 regular season for the Iowa football program. The Hawkeyes will kick off the 2022 regular season at home against South Dakota State on Sept. 3 inside Kinnick Stadium. The Jackrabbits are one of the premier programs in the FCS ranks and will give Iowa all it can handle.
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
Roman Wilson gives his take on the Michigan QB battle: 'Our best option is probably me'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy ... Roman Wilson?. The quarterback competition has been the biggest storyline of fall camp for the Michigan football team, and Wilson wants to throw his name into the mix. Never mind that he's a wide receiver with zero career pass attempts.
