ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools

Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Michigan basketball beats Olympiacos U22 in European exhibition

The Michigan men’s basketball team comfortably defeated Olympiacos U22, 95-62, on Monday in the program’s second of three exhibition games in Europe. The friendly was played at Peace and Friends Stadium in Attica, Greece. According to Harris Stavrou, an area reporter, Olympiacos played without its first team and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Big Ten expansion announcement coming in 2022, college football reporter picks as bold prediction

Big Ten expansion is inevitable thanks to the conference's recent media rights agreement with CBS, Fox, NBC and others. It's only a matter of time before one of college football's superleagues announces further additions, according to a bold prediction from CBS Sports national reporter Dennis Dodd. One of the nation's top insiders suggests the Big Ten could formally welcome a new program or two later this season. His analysis comes as a part of a "bold predictions" segment to preview the 2022 Big Ten season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more

As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Pickett
247Sports

Tennessee linebacker suspended indefinitely following arrest

Tennessee linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities after he was arrested Sunday on a domestic aggravated assault charge, a university spokesman confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday morning. Mohan was arrested after police responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday in South Knoxville, according to a report from Knoxville TV station WVLT.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Five Gamecocks picked for preseason coaches All-SEC team

Five South Carolina Gamecocks football players were voted to the preseason coaches All-SEC team. Defensive back Cam Smith was the lone first-team selection. Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens landed on the second-team. Wide receiver Josh Vann, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Jordan Burch were tabbed third-team. All three teams...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Will Ketron Jackson be X-factor in Razorback receiver room?

One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the wide receiver position as they look to replace first-round pick Treylon Burks. While several newcomers have come in ready to take on that challenge, sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson could also be due for increased production in his second year as a Razorback.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State
247Sports

Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear

Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener

One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy