Read full article on original website
Related
Datong Government Names Alex Ju as The Consultant of Digital Industry Development for The Resource-based City's High-quality Transformation and Development
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- On August 19, 2022, Jinyang Lake Summit Yungang New Digital Infrastructure Development Forum was held in Datong, Shanxi, China. Meanwhile, the Datong Government formally appointed Mr. Alex Ju, founder of BCI Group, as the city’s data industry development consultant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005884/en/ Datong Government Names Alex Ju as The Consultant of Digital Industry Development for The Resource-based City’s High-quality Transformation and Development (Photo: Business Wire)
Slate Asset Management Appoints Jeff Rodgers as Managing Director, North American Infrastructure, Bolstering Global Infrastructure Team
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Slate Asset Management (“Slate” or the “firm”), a global alternative investment platform focused on real assets, today announced that it has appointed Jeff Rodgers as Managing Director, North American Infrastructure. Rodgers will oversee origination and asset management for Slate’s infrastructure platform in North America, supporting the build out of Slate’s Cities and Communities Impact Infrastructure Strategy in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005070/en/ Jeff Rodgers, Managing Director, North American Infrastructure (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0