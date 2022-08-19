TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Slate Asset Management (“Slate” or the “firm”), a global alternative investment platform focused on real assets, today announced that it has appointed Jeff Rodgers as Managing Director, North American Infrastructure. Rodgers will oversee origination and asset management for Slate’s infrastructure platform in North America, supporting the build out of Slate’s Cities and Communities Impact Infrastructure Strategy in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005070/en/ Jeff Rodgers, Managing Director, North American Infrastructure (Photo: Business Wire)

