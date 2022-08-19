ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings' Keegan Murray progressing in recovery from wrist surgery

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray is reportedly progressing in his recovery from right wrist surgery, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento.

Murray underwent the minor procedure last month to have loose bodies removed from his wrist. He was expected to be ready for the start of training camp next month and is already back to shooting with both hands on the court.

The fourth pick was named Most Valuable Player of the Las Vegas Summer League after averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. He finished fourth in scoring average among all players and had at least 20 points in every game.

With some time off after summer league, the Kings and Murray likely wanted to take care of his procedure now before the start of the season. He appears to be making good progress in his recovery and looks to be on track for the start of training camp.

The Kings will begin their preseason schedule on Oct. 3.

