Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Most Famous Taco In California Today Is Not What You Think It IsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Just Set the Stage For Steffy’s Worst Nightmare to Become a Reality
“It’s finally over,” said Taylor as Bold & Beautiful bid farewell to Sheila, with the Forrester family relieved to hear that this time, she’s really, most sincerely dead. “As if,” said the audience, who’ve definitely been down this road before. Bear-ing Witness. I’ve got...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Making Us Dizzy as a Key Character Is Re-Recast — or Would That Just Be Un-Recast?
Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are going to see daytime’s revolving door swing open — and shut — once again. Back in June, we reported that Remington Evans had stepped in as Liam and Steffy’s daughter Kelly for Sophia Paras McKinlay and now the latter will be back on our screens.
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving
Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Ireland Baldwin Debuts Buzz Cut, Feels 'More Beautiful Than Ever'
The model, 26, revealed photos on Saturday of herself with a freshly shaved head, the short locks bleached platinum blonde. "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will," said the caption accompanying the post. Her Instagram stories showed a photo of her in the chair, foils covering her...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially married, Hyland's "Modern Family" costar Sofia Vergara confirmed the news Saturday evening on Instagram. After postponing their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple wed in front of their friends and family at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, CA on Aug. 20, according to a photo posted by another one of the actor's "Modern Family" costars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The couple's wedding party included Ciara Robinson, who served as Hyland's maid of honor, and bridesmaids Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. The women celebrated Hyland with a bachelorette party in Mexico in July. POPSUGAR has reached out to Hyland and Adams's representatives for comment on the couple's happy news.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Celebrates Daughter's Court Victory Ahead of Happily Ever After Comeback
90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem is part of the Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. But even before that season premiere later this month, she has a lot to celebrate. Her daughter — Skyla, not the convicted sexual predator, Scottie — just won her case in court.
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars
Sarah Hyland has finally married her longtime partner Adam Wells after their nuptials were pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.The actor, 31, was joined by her Modern Family co-stars at the stunning cermony held at a vineyard in California.Sofia Vergara, 50, shared a photo with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, and his husband Justin Mikita, 36, from the ceremony to Instagram on Saturday (20 August).Posting to her Stories, Vergara could also be seen with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30, who was brought along to the nuptials as her plus one.The Chef star, who wore a voluminous white...
Many ‘Young and the Restless’ Fans Prefer the ‘New’ Summer
'The Young and the Restless' fans loved Hunter King as Summer Newman, but some fans are loving Allison Lanier in the role even more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Grace Kinstler Releases Powerful New Song ‘Pray For You’
American Idol Season 19 finalist Grace Kinstler has released a new song called “Pray For You.” It’s a powerhouse ballad that shows off Grace’s amazing voice. She shared insight into the song’s meaning on Instagram. Grace Kinstler Releases New Song ‘Pray For You’. “I...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Chloe Lobs Accusations at Chelsea — and Victoria Makes a Bold Proposal
Victoria suggests a change to her mother. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of August 22 – 26, Adam once again has people up in arms. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Chelsea recently joined Billy on his podcast and opened up to him...
‘The Family Chantel’ Preview: Pedro Goes To See A Divorce Lawyer
It’s been a couple of weeks since Pedro set his “separation boundary” with Chantel. “It’s not working,” Pedro admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 22 episode of The Family Chantel. He continues, “Chantel no give me the space that I’m asking for....
SheKnows
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Marshall worries he caused his son Tommy’s death, Leo works on a love potion for Sam and Dante, and someone gets a surprise proposal!. Who doesn’t love a picnic? Of course, something tells us that when the Quartermaines host a fundraiser for the hospital, not everything will go as planned. (Wonder if, like at Thanksgiving, they’ll wind up trading burgers and hot dogs for pizza?)
Naomi Watts & Olivia Wilde Love This Under-$30 Lipstick That Shoppers Say 'Stays On All Day' & 'Moisturizes'
Be honest: How many barely used tubes of lipstick are cluttering up the back of a drawer in your bathroom vanity? Whether the shade turned out to be not quite right or you wiped it off within minutes because of the gunky feel, we get it! Finding the right lipstick is like finding the Holy Grail — nearly impossible, if it even exists. Luckily, miracles do come true and the perfect lipstick has been discovered! Celebrities and beauty experts agree that Kosas Weightless Lipstick is the absolute best lipstick out there. This game-changing product is buttery smooth for a comfy, weightless...
SheKnows
His Life in Pictures: Celebrate the First Birthday of Young & Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan’s Son With Photos of His Precious ‘Firsts’
On August 21, 2021, a daytime star and her husband welcomed their first child. Today, The Young and the Restless actress and her husband Matt Katrosar will be celebrating the first birthday of their son Caden and to mark the milestone we are taking a look back at his many adorable firsts.
Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tanya Tucker Praise ‘America’s Got Talent’ Country Trio Chapel Hart
Ever since their Golden Buzzer-worthy audition on America’s Got Talent in July, the Nashville-based family trio of Chapel Hart have been receiving some high praise from some legends of country music. The day after Chapel Hart’s AGT audition on July 19, when the trio, made up of sisters Danica...
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.01 - Stop at Nothing - Press Release
**SERIES PREMIERE**--"MONARCH" - (8:00-9:01 PM ET/5:00-6:01 PM PT live to all time zones) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. COUNTRY MUSIC ROYALTY ARRIVES ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF "MONARCH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, ON FOX. Series Makes Time Period Premiere Tuesday, September 20 on FOX!. MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical...
Comments / 0