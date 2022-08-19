NBA Fans Try To Build Their All-Time Heat Team With $15: "LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Glen Rice, Ray Allen, Hassan Whiteside."

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
