The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Bring Clashing Colors & Patterns to Life at Dentist Office
In the early hours of the morning on Aug. 24, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York for a dentist appointment. Both parties were dressed in oversized and colorful streetwear and eye-catching footwear. Post-pregnancy, the “Don’t Stop The Music” songstress has preferred more relaxed silhouettes with pops of color. In that same vein, Rihanna wore an oversized blue, yellow, and white jersey with short sleeves which she paired with green and black checkered trousers with a similarly breezy fit. The Barbadian singer carried a neon green snakeskin purse on her arm fitted with bamboo handles and went undercover in rectangular...
Kate Moss Debuts Wellness Brand Cosmoss
Kate Moss is entering the wellness space. The supermodel announced on Tuesday she is launching a wellness brand, called Cosmoss, via the brand’s Instagram account. The account posted several photos and videos of Moss as well as images stating values like “Rejuvenation, Balance, Healing” and “Soulful, Sensual, Self-Aware.” The brand will launch on Sept. 1.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “Cosmoss draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss — ready to share her journey of self-acceptance and freely be herself,” read...
