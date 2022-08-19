Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without Saying the Blessing Is Totally Heaven-Sent
We all have our rituals. But it's always funny to see how much our pets are really paying attention to what we do. Like one Yellow Lab on TikTok, who had people swooning in the comments for a video where he refused to eat his dinner until after he'd said his prayers.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Reaction to Meeting Her Uncle for the First Time Couldn't Be Sweeter
If you've ever rescued a furry friend, you're probably familiar with the process of them getting adjusted. It may take time for rescue dogs to get comfortable in their new environment because they're scared and traumatized. But before you know it, they're relaxed in their new home, showering the family with all the love. They do this because they're so thankful! So any guesses on what happens if these four-legged cuties are about to meet someone new?
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Patiently Waiting to See 'His Cow Friends' Is Absolutely Precious
Friends can come in all shapes and sizes, and Bailey the Golden Retriever is here to prove just that. Not that his TikTok followers need much convincing! This Welsh boy surely makes friends wherever he goes, but his recent infatuation with a local herd of dairy cows is just too cute for words.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
buzznicked.com
Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever
Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing
Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
My little boy only complained of tummy ache – now he’s got a 5% chance of surviving
THE parents of a seven-year-old boy have been told he has a five per cent chance of survival after he complained of stomach aches. Tyler Lynch was five when he began experiencing pain, in May 2020, and his life hasn’t been the same since. Months later, when he woke...
dailyphew.com
Dog Is Left On The Street After 10 Years With A Heartbreaking Note
At Jasmil Kennels in Upchurch, Kent, the UK, a sweet black lab was discovered abandoned and chained to the fence. The dog delivered a painful message from his owner asking the kennel to remove the ancient Labrador since he “had not learnt to be decent” after all this time.
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
dailyphew.com
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Dog's Reaction After Realizing Owner Hadn't Left Her Outside Melts Hearts
"her little face when she realised where you were." one user said.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Rescue Puppy Unleash Her Extreme Excitement Over Her New Bed
Adorable rescue puppy Mayvie reminds us to treasure the little things in life. Her loving parents plucked the sweet rescue from a shelter last fall. After spending a few days with her new family, dog dad surprised Mayvie with her very own dog bed. The whole scene is absolutely adorable—trust me, you won't want to miss it.
