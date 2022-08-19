There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO