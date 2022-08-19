ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

OhNoSniffyJoe
4d ago

So yet again tolerant, accepting, diversity-living, inclusive lefties happily preach their bolshoi, but they don't want to live with it.

Transition JOE !
3d ago

north comes south they bring the same thing here running from what they hated up there ! once they get into political seats its over /( FROM NY 18 ys ago ! taxes are on the rise just like NY

Allie
3d ago

Home prices and rent, especially in NOVA, are incredibly expensive. Restaurants and the hospitality industry in general have been suffering from staff shortages, and high rents only make it worse. It's also frustrating when you can get approved for a rental in an area that requires you to have a monthly income that is 2.5x - 3x the rent, but you can't get approved for a mortgage with a similar monthly payment, despite the fact that most rentals also charge you for utilities.

wfxrtv.com

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, Virginia officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas

There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Transportation authority weighs $75 billion in Northern Virginia projects

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is looking for feedback from the public on its long-range TransAction plan, which is supposed to guide the region’s transportation project priorities through 2045. Featuring an estimated $75.7 billion in potential projects, TransAction is different from the NVTA’s six-year program, serving instead as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Zoning Regulations#Housing Affordability#Housing Prices#Virginia Senate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#The Virginia Senate#Joint Money Committee
WUSA9

Here's why deer deaths are up across Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November 2017. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning the public of an infectious disease outbreak that caused a number of deer deaths across Virginia. Most of these reports are curretly occurring in the Piedmont region. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to Virginia or Maryland suburbs, Cardin says

Maryland and Virginia leaders have opposing views when it comes to where the FBI should build its new headquarters. Maryland representatives insist that Greenbelt and Landover make the most sense, while their counterparts across the Potomac River greatly prefer the third option identified by the U.S. General Services Administration, a site in Springfield, Va. What […] The post FBI director is potential hurdle in relocating agency to Virginia or Maryland suburbs, Cardin says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MARYLAND STATE
wfxrtv.com

Virginia restaurant mogul hit with $3.2M donut defamation suit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian Kelley, the founder and CEO of Sugar Shack Donuts and Luther Burger, is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an investor in the companies who claims Kelley defamed him and had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. That investor is now asking for $3.2 million...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Biggest sources of immigrants to Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Virginia from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Axios

Virginia's eviction surge is here

Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
VIRGINIA STATE
