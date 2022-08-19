So yet again tolerant, accepting, diversity-living, inclusive lefties happily preach their bolshoi, but they don't want to live with it.
north comes south they bring the same thing here running from what they hated up there ! once they get into political seats its over /( FROM NY 18 ys ago ! taxes are on the rise just like NY
Home prices and rent, especially in NOVA, are incredibly expensive. Restaurants and the hospitality industry in general have been suffering from staff shortages, and high rents only make it worse. It's also frustrating when you can get approved for a rental in an area that requires you to have a monthly income that is 2.5x - 3x the rent, but you can't get approved for a mortgage with a similar monthly payment, despite the fact that most rentals also charge you for utilities.
Comments / 34