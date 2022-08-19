Jodi Benson wants to be where the people are, and those people are at the Walt Disney World Resort! In 1989, Benson voiced the mermaid princess Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid and immediately became a major part of Disney history. Since that time, Benson has frequently worked with Disney, reprising her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid series, Ariel’s Studio Story, and The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea. She also worked on the Disney projects, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story 2, and Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure, among many others. In 2011, Benson was officially inducted as a Disney Legend.

TRAVEL ・ 17 DAYS AGO