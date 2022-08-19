More importantly, the Supreme Court will be deciding a case next term, detractors call the 'strong state legislatures' doctrine. That's totally bogus, as it's not a doctrine at all. It's the plain reading of our founding document. The U.S. Constitution gives state legislatures sole and absolute authority to draw legislatuvr district maps and determine election laws. The state executive and judicial branches play NO role whatsoever in the process. Given the bold decisions that came out in June, I have faith the U.S. Supreme Court will right this wrong, and whip the NC Supreme Court into shape, setting Constitutional precedent for the nation.
Related
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Judge rules Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump can't question fake elector
Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims
Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
60% of Latino voters say U.S. is ‘on the wrong track’ but remain largely ignored by both parties
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Lindsey Graham says same-sex marriage should be left to the states but pivots from question on interracial marriage
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
Federal law makes recreational marijuana a complicated ask in Pennsylvania
Reason.com
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 3