Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
gsabusiness.com
Greenville the only continental US location to make this CNN list
It’s not often that Greenville is mentioned in the same breath as some of the world’s most famous cities, but that’s where it found itself in a recent CNN story. Greenville was named alongside world-class destinations like Mexico City and Egypt – and was the only continental location in the U.S. – that CNN listed as a dozen “cool spots around the world” for best places to go for fall.
WYFF4.com
Greenville ranked as top fall travel destination by CNN
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you're looking for a great place to experience the colors and culture of fall, you may not have to venture very far from home if you live in the Upstate. CNN just ranked Greenville, South Carolina as one of the best places in the world...
The Post and Courier
Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25
GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
WMBF
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport
The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
FOX Carolina
Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg salon expanding with second kids location, new barbershop
DUNCAN — A local beauty salon is set to open its third location in Duncan on Highway 290. The Industry A Hair and Beauty Studio is opening a kids salon that will also have a barbershop. Lauren Hensley, owner of The Industry Junior and The Industry Barbershop, plans to open the new store in September.
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
FOX Carolina
New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert. A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open. The area is...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
10 Great Ways to Meet Mom Friends in Upstate, SC
Looking to meet other moms? Local mom Shawnee Colabella has put together this great list of places to meet other moms around the Upstate. If you’re looking for a group of moms to meet at a local park with or a group of moms to exercise with we’ve got the information you want!
abccolumbia.com
Manufacturer set to bring 215 new jobs to SC over next Five years
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that a manufacturer of modular design housing is planning a $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs in South Carolina. Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, according to officials. According to the Governor’s office, Impact...
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FOX Carolina
New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new store in downtown Greenville is promising to shake up your idea of a typical milkshake. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opens Tuesday!. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar said it will bring a variety of crazy fun deserts as downtown Greenville’s “ultimate desert...
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
WYFF4.com
Beloved Westminster councilman, restaurant owner dies
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Westminster community and people in surrounding areas are rallying behind the family of Yousef Mefleh after his death was announced over the weekend. Mefleh, 67, died Saturday morning at this home, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Addis said the cause of death...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Airing of the Quilts held Saturday
LANDRUM––Saturday morning, the Landrum Quilters hosted their biannual Airing of the Quilts. Not only was this a fun, family event for the community but a symbol of what Suzy Manning calls our “ancestors’ tradition.”. Manning, Vice President of Programs for the Landrum Quilters, says that the...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
