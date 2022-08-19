ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

gsabusiness.com

Greenville the only continental US location to make this CNN list

It’s not often that Greenville is mentioned in the same breath as some of the world’s most famous cities, but that’s where it found itself in a recent CNN story. Greenville was named alongside world-class destinations like Mexico City and Egypt – and was the only continental location in the U.S. – that CNN listed as a dozen “cool spots around the world” for best places to go for fall.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville ranked as top fall travel destination by CNN

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you're looking for a great place to experience the colors and culture of fall, you may not have to venture very far from home if you live in the Upstate. CNN just ranked Greenville, South Carolina as one of the best places in the world...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville's Grand Bohemian Hotel opens Aug. 25

GREENVILLE — In early 2019, the developers of the Grand Bohemian Hotel broke ground on a parcel situated above the Reedy River at the end of Liberty Bridge downtown. On Aug. 25, after more than three years of construction and several delays due to labor and supply chain issues, the massive lodge-like hotel in one of Greenville's most visited areas will open its doors.
GREENVILLE, SC
WMBF

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
City
Greenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Foreign Object Debris Walk at Greenville Downtown Airport

The Greenville Downtown Airport had multiple volunteers help Saturday morning clear the runway at the airport during the annual foreign object debris (FOD) walk. Items found this year included a big I-bolt, large washer, a portion of a metal cable, large rivets and pieces of hardened tar. Prizes were given to the top boy and girl for the most voted on FOD. The event is held every year on the last Saturday of South Carolina’s Aviation Week.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city

Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
GREER, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg salon expanding with second kids location, new barbershop

DUNCAN — A local beauty salon is set to open its third location in Duncan on Highway 290. The Industry A Hair and Beauty Studio is opening a kids salon that will also have a barbershop. Lauren Hensley, owner of The Industry Junior and The Industry Barbershop, plans to open the new store in September.
DUNCAN, SC
FOX Carolina

Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

10 Great Ways to Meet Mom Friends in Upstate, SC

Looking to meet other moms? Local mom Shawnee Colabella has put together this great list of places to meet other moms around the Upstate. If you’re looking for a group of moms to meet at a local park with or a group of moms to exercise with we’ve got the information you want!
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Manufacturer set to bring 215 new jobs to SC over next Five years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that a manufacturer of modular design housing is planning a $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs in South Carolina. Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, according to officials. According to the Governor’s office, Impact...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

New milkshake bar shaking things up in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new store in downtown Greenville is promising to shake up your idea of a typical milkshake. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar opens Tuesday!. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar said it will bring a variety of crazy fun deserts as downtown Greenville’s “ultimate desert...
GREENVILLE, SC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Beloved Westminster councilman, restaurant owner dies

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Westminster community and people in surrounding areas are rallying behind the family of Yousef Mefleh after his death was announced over the weekend. Mefleh, 67, died Saturday morning at this home, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Addis said the cause of death...
WESTMINSTER, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Airing of the Quilts held Saturday

LANDRUM––Saturday morning, the Landrum Quilters hosted their biannual Airing of the Quilts. Not only was this a fun, family event for the community but a symbol of what Suzy Manning calls our “ancestors’ tradition.”. Manning, Vice President of Programs for the Landrum Quilters, says that the...
LANDRUM, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening

Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
GREENVILLE, SC

