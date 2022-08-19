ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

volumesandvoyages.com

How to Spend the Perfect One Day in Vegas

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. So you’ve got one day in Vegas, and you want to know the best way to spend it....
vegasonlyentertainment.com

Greek Festival and New Vegas Dining Experiences

OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is investing. nearly $20 million to open the first Ocean Prime in Las Vegas, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. The flagship venue on the corner of the Strip and Harmon Avenue will be the 18th location nationwide. With five restaurant openings in 2021 and 2022, CMR is looking forward to five to seven additional locations to come in 2023. Ocean Prime is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will be over 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, and will include more than 400 seats, two bars, and three private dining rooms. This premier location, four stories above the Strip, will offer grand views from the entire restaurant and outdoor patio lounge. The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft waves elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep dark blue shades of water. The outdoor patio and lounge area will be designed for guests to take in the views of the Strip while evoking the feeling of being at a resort by the sea. 63, a multi-level retail and hospitality complex, is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group’s Dayssi and Paul Kanavos. 63 will debut in this fall with the second phase opening in early 2023.
businesspress.vegas

Cadence bucks national trend of declining sales

Cadence in Henderson bucked the trend of master plans across the country shedding sales in the first half of 2022 by finishing No. 7 in the nation, according to midyear rankings. National consulting firm RCLCO said Las Vegas’ master-planned communities had fewer sales than the first six months of 2021,...
KDWN

Daiso Opens New Location In Downtown Summerlin Las Vegas

Ask and you shall receive. The famous Japanese discount store Daiso Japan has made it to Entertainment Capital of the World. The first Las Vegas store opened in December of last year making it the 81 U.S. store to open from the popular discount franchise. Local Las Vegan fans were...
news3lv.com

'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
TheStreet

Caesars Makes Historic Change on the Las Vegas Strip

Nothing lasts forever even in a city full of timeless nods to the past like Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip has always been evolving, a slow work in progress where things that seem forever eventually make way for something else, In recent years, however, the pace of change has picked up with huge projects being built and major properties changing hands.
963kklz.com

Tornado Warning Hits Close To Las Vegas

How many others got the “tornado” warning over the weekend here in Las Vegas and were a little surprised? Yeah, that’s what we thought as well! The Review-Journal reported that a tornado had been spotted in Littlefield, Arizona and was awaiting confirmation of a tornado touching down in Mesquite.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dentists donate dental services to those in need

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over two dozen local residents received free dental services on national Smile Generation Serve Day. Every year clinicians around the country donate dentistry to underserved patients. On Saturday Sahara Modern Dentistry partnered with several non-profit organizations like Adopt-A-Vet Dental Program, Dress for Success, The Freedom...
Nationwide Report

1 Motorcyclist Severely Injured After Motor Cycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Officials state that a man sustained major injuries when after a motorcycle accident in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. Trooper Ashlee Wellman of the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol stated that a state trooper was patrolling southbound US 95 at Valley View Blvd. at 4.43 PM on Sunday when he saw a man riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle at a high speed in the far left lane.
businesspress.vegas

DEAL WATCH: North Las Vegas industrial logistics facility sells

PHASE OF OF NORTH LAS VEGAS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX SELLS. CapRock Partners, a real estate private equity firm, announces the sale of CapRock Tropical Logistics Phase I, a recently completed core industrial logistics facility consisting of two Class A warehouse buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet on an 83-acre site in North Las Vegas. The two buildings, which were developed by Caprock, were 100 percent leased to three investment-grade credit tenants, including a Fortune 100 ecommerce company. CapRock Tropical Logistics is a two-phase development that, at full completion, will be comprised of five buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet of Class A industrial real estate and be one of the larger industrial developments in the history of the Las Vegas Valley.
Reason.com

Tiny Homes for Las Vegas Homeless Demolished Over Code Violations

Homeless shelters destroyed "to ensure the safety and welfare" of homeless people. North Las Vegas authorities demolished a community of tiny homes that sheltered the homeless because the 50-square-foot structures didn't meet the minimum home size required by law or conform to other strict housing regulations. The situation showcases how government often thwarts private solutions to homelessness and poverty.
