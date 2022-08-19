ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Study Links Regular Napping With Two Serious Health Conditions

Potentially bad news for all you nappers out there. Turns out everyone’s favorite indulgence is linked to some pretty serious health problems. According to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, people who take frequent naps were more likely to develop high blood pressure or have a stroke than their fully awake and well-rested counterparts.
It’s no secret that fast food isn’t always the healthiest option—especially when it comes to your heart. Still, though, most of us will find ourselves pulling up to the drive-thru every now and then, and it’s important to be aware of the risks that come with certain menu items so that we can make the best decisions. As it turns out, some of the biggest culprits of heart issues, weight gain, and more are the sides we order. And while most fast food sides are filled with fat and sodium, some are worse than others.
When it comes to heart health, we all know things like exercise, diet, and weight can make a huge difference. But did you know sleep also has an impact on your heart?The American Heart Association recently added sleep duration to its "Life's Essential 8" checklist. It recommends adults get 7-9 hours per sleep every night. "Your heart works really hard. It beats 100,000 times a day, and it needs its rest just like the rest of you," says Dr. Eric Hemminger, a cardiologist with Denver Heart. Dr. Hemminger says the other items on the healthy heart checklist are just as important, including physical activity, avoiding smoking and eating right."Keeping your blood pressure, blood sugar, weight and cholesterol under control are so important. Those are the real core things for cardiovascular health."Dr. Hemminger says it's never too late to practice good sleep habits. He recommends getting any eletronic devices out of your room."Set up an environment for success so you have a nice, restorative, restful sleep."
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it's important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. That's why it's so important to be heart healthy in every sense of the word, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. While some heart health metrics are best left to professionals, others can be checked easily at home.
A doctor may prescribe medication to someone with high cholesterol and recommend a specific diet plan. A change in diet may involve eating more nutritious foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol. The body naturally produces the cholesterol it needs to function optimally. Having too much cholesterol can cause problems...
Moisturizers, serums, facial oils, at-home chemical peels, exfoliants — the sheer number of skincare products available for purchase can be so overwhelming you may not know where to begin when building a solid skincare regimen. Experts may differ in their opinions of how many times per week you should exfoliate or whether products enhanced with gold are really worth your time and money, but there's one ingredient you will rarely find them not on the same page about: retinol. Retinol is a form of vitamin A that is applied topically and can visibly improve the texture of your skin — a claim that so many other potions make but can't actually deliver on. With that in mind, it's important to understand the positives that come with using retinol, as well as some of its limitations so that you aren't waiting for results that simply can't be found in a bottle or tube. This is how retinol can help sagging skin "snap back," according to dermatologists — as well as a few great tips on other things you can do to make you complexion glow.
