Aerospace & Defense

nationalinterest.org

DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile

The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
nationalinterest.org

How the U.S. Navy's Third Fleet Is Taking Over the Indo-Pacific

Increased tensions with Russia and China have changed strategic dynamics in the region. The United States Navy’s 3rd Fleet is gaining new responsibilities and expanding its role in the Indo-Pacific, prompted by the increasing threat posed by both Russia and China. “Five, six years ago, 3rd Fleet was a...
The Associated Press

BAE Systems to deliver advanced ballistic missile seekers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile. The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the U.S. and global allies from ballistic missiles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005036/en/ BAE Systems will design and manufacture next-generation seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile. (Source: BAE Systems)
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
nationalinterest.org

Could Hypersonic Missiles Reboot the Navy's Zumwalt Destroyers?

The Zumwalt class' original role as an infantry support and naval bombardment ship has proven to be a total bust. One of the U.S. Navy’s newest ships is set to receive a missile upgrade from the Department of Defense. Huntington Ingalls Industries, an American shipyard, will install long-range hypersonic...
nationalinterest.org

Navy to Fix Soon-to-Be Decommissioned Freedom-Class Ships

The U.S. Navy will move forward and repair the ships, irrespective of their looming decommissioning. The U.S. Navy’s Freedom class, one of two classes of advanced but deeply flawed ships, will receive repairs vital to its propulsion system even though the ships are slated for decommissioning. “In partnership with...
nationalinterest.org

Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine

The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
MilitaryTimes

Army hands satellite missions over to Space Force

The control of the Army’s satellite ground stations has officially been transferred to the Space Force. The Aug. 15 transfer of authority means that the U.S. military’s newest branch now has control of the Wideband Global SATCOM and Defense Satellite Communications System’s fleet of satellites, which share data across the armed services, the State Department and even serve the White House.
nationalinterest.org

Falling in Love: Army and Marines Test Israel's Iron Dome System

Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. The United States, a long-time ally...
nationalinterest.org

The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut

The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
