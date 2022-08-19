Read full article on original website
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
nationalinterest.org
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile
The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
Business Insider
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
nationalinterest.org
How the U.S. Navy's Third Fleet Is Taking Over the Indo-Pacific
Increased tensions with Russia and China have changed strategic dynamics in the region. The United States Navy’s 3rd Fleet is gaining new responsibilities and expanding its role in the Indo-Pacific, prompted by the increasing threat posed by both Russia and China. “Five, six years ago, 3rd Fleet was a...
Air Force Wants To Liquidate Its Tiny Light Attack Plane Fleet
USAFWith just five aircraft procured under its Light Attack Experiment, the Air Force is already looking to dispose of its A-29s and AT-6Es.
BAE Systems to deliver advanced ballistic missile seekers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile. The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the U.S. and global allies from ballistic missiles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005036/en/ BAE Systems will design and manufacture next-generation seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor missile. (Source: BAE Systems)
Raytheon’s hypersonic missile travels faster than five times the speed of sound in a test flight
Reminder: The first test was successfully conducted in September 2021.
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
The US Navy fished a sunken F/A-18 Super Hornet out of the sea after the fighter jet blew off an aircraft carrier in rough weather
The aircraft blew off USS Harry S. Truman in early July because of "unexpected heavy weather" in the Mediterranean Sea, the Navy said.
The Air Force wants to start using its ‘Angry Kitten’ system in combat
A previous test of the system with an F-16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. US Air Force/John McRellThe electronic warfare device has previously been employed in training scenarios.
Motley Fool
Northrop Kicks Russia to the Curb, Will Build an All-American Rocket
For the past decade, Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket has had a critical flaw: dependence on Russian engines to fly. Russia's war on Ukraine interrupted supply of new rockets for Northrop in February. Now Northrop has found an American partner to get its rocket manufacturing back on track. You’re reading a...
US Air Force test-fires long-range missile in show of nuclear readiness
The test of the unarmed Minuteman III missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons comes after delays due to tensions with Russia and China.
nationalinterest.org
Could Hypersonic Missiles Reboot the Navy's Zumwalt Destroyers?
The Zumwalt class' original role as an infantry support and naval bombardment ship has proven to be a total bust. One of the U.S. Navy’s newest ships is set to receive a missile upgrade from the Department of Defense. Huntington Ingalls Industries, an American shipyard, will install long-range hypersonic...
nationalinterest.org
Navy to Fix Soon-to-Be Decommissioned Freedom-Class Ships
The U.S. Navy will move forward and repair the ships, irrespective of their looming decommissioning. The U.S. Navy’s Freedom class, one of two classes of advanced but deeply flawed ships, will receive repairs vital to its propulsion system even though the ships are slated for decommissioning. “In partnership with...
nationalinterest.org
Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine
The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
MilitaryTimes
Army hands satellite missions over to Space Force
The control of the Army’s satellite ground stations has officially been transferred to the Space Force. The Aug. 15 transfer of authority means that the U.S. military’s newest branch now has control of the Wideband Global SATCOM and Defense Satellite Communications System’s fleet of satellites, which share data across the armed services, the State Department and even serve the White House.
nationalinterest.org
Falling in Love: Army and Marines Test Israel's Iron Dome System
Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps have tested out the advanced air defense system as an interim air defense solution. The United States, a long-time ally...
nationalinterest.org
The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut
The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
The US Air Force is looking for new aerial targets to 'replicate' threats from Russia's and China's best fighter jets
China and Russia are adding increasingly sophisticated stealth fighter jets to their air forces. For US Air Force pilots trying to train, replicating those jets' capabilities is a challenge. Now the US is looking for a new target drone that resembles those fighters and acts the way they would in...
