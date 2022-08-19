ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

BHG

How to Grow and Care for a Citronella Plant

Citronella plant is a popular herb that has acquired a variety of nicknames over the years. You might have heard it called mosquito plant or lemon geranium. These monikers usually refer to a specific type of scented geranium, Pelargonium citrosum. Known for the strong, citrus-like fragrance that quickly wafts from its crushed leaves, citronella plant is said to repel mosquitos and other insects, but those claims are not proven. Even if it's not your silver bullet to keep bugs at bay, citronella plant still makes an easy-to-grow and fragrant addition to your garden. Here's how to care for your citronella plant year-round.
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
WKMI

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
Family Handyman

How To Grow an Avocado Tree

Every time I split open an avocado and throw out the pit, I think, “I’m wasting a perfectly good opportunity to grow an avocado tree again.” Sometimes, though, I take the seed and at least get it to sprout. It’s easier to do than you might think!
Real Homes

How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms

Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
Quick Country 96.5

ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

