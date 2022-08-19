Read full article on original website
SAISD Announces 2022-2023 Athletic Passes Available for Purchase
San Angelo ISD celebrates our athletic programs, and is excited to announce four SAISD Athletic Pass opportunities for purchase for the 2022-2023 school year. We invite our families, fans, staff and visitors of all ages to check out the options below. Military Pass - Cost: $25, Available to all active...
One Last Dance for Hornet father, son trio
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sports is often a family affair and this year, the Irion County football team is proving just that, as three of the coaches have senior sons on the team. One last dance, Hornet style. “Oh you’re coaches kid? Oh that’s cool, me too, and you just kind of bond right there,” […]
Fall Academic Schedule for Howard College
BIG SPRING & SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the first day of classes around the corner, here’s what students at Howard College and their satellite campuses can expect in the Fall 2022 Semester. The calendar is updated at the time of this article being written. For details and more information, you can visit their website […]
Vexus Fiber available in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vexus Fiber announced Monday its 100% fiber-to-the-home network is now available to thousands of homes in San Angelo. Before the end of the year, Vexus is looking to bring service to more than 10,000 homes in the San Angelo region. "After several months of construction,...
Rollover on Houston Harte near Central
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash on Houston Harte near Central High School on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, was caused by two vehicles racing on the expressway. Police on the scene of the crash said that the rollover of a white car (pictured above) was related to an incident of racing on the highway. The rollover happened when the white car and one other vehicle were racing and the white car collided with another vehicle.
Country Star Lorrie Morgan Plays The PAC Aug 25th
Lorrie Morgan, is the first woman in country music to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums and she will take the stage at Murphey Performance Hall this Thurs, Aug 25th with what I am sure will be an incredible performance!. Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing...
The Newest Allsup's in San Angelo Is Open for Business
This is the fourth Allsup's convenience store in San Angelol. This location is very similar to other newer Allsup's that have been built in the Concho Valley. Those include the Allsup's in Wall and the Allsup's in Robert Lee. San Angelo LIVE! first reported the construction of the new convenience...
The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas
My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
Angelo State University: Fall 2022 Academic Calendar
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last week, we wrote out the academic calendar of every public school district that we serve in the Concho Valley. In the midst of a particular university’s Rambunctious Week, we were reminded that there are 10,000+ students down the way from us, so why not serve them too? Below will be […]
YMCA Afterschool Program Staffing Concerns
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The YMCA kicked off their year of afterschool programming last week with the beginning of the semester for SAISD. The YMCA services all SAISD schools pre-k through 5th grade and head start schooling, with afterschool programs. However, due to an increase in demand for their program services this year, and not […]
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Beto Comes To San Angelo
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s “Drive for Texas” campaign tour made its way to San Angelo’s McNease Convention Center on Aug. 16. O’Rourke’s tour is a 49-day, 5,600-mile journey across Texas to hear what all parts of Texas would want from him as a potential future governor.
The Top 5 Dumbest Things Non-Texans Ask About Texas
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your backyard?" -...
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
More Rain & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of the Concho Valley Throughout the Week
SAN ANGELO – Showers and thunderstorms moved across West Central Texas over the weekend dumping enough rain to cause flooding in the Permian Basin, the Big Country and along the I-10 corridor but San Angelo for the most part remained dry. There were brief showers but nothing like the...
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday August 22nd
Parts of the Metroplex saw nearly a foot a rain in the span of hours as heavy rain moved into the state, but rain chances continue to linger into the weekend.
San Angelo Food + Wine Festival
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Food + Wine Festival is coming to town in October, and here’s what you need to know! The event will take place on October 6 at the Pop Art Museum (125 Twohig). There will be wines and craft beers with food from the best West Texas chefs, restaurateurs, […]
Chicken Wing Prices Down…5 Great San Angelo Places to “Spread Your Wings”
We can always find bad news in the press. It is there everyday. Let's face it bad news gets clicks and ratings. This story is not bad news. In fact, here is really good news. In July, the price of chicken wings per pound hit their lowest price since 2018.
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
