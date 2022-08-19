ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saisd.org

SAISD Announces 2022-2023 Athletic Passes Available for Purchase

San Angelo ISD celebrates our athletic programs, and is excited to announce four SAISD Athletic Pass opportunities for purchase for the 2022-2023 school year. We invite our families, fans, staff and visitors of all ages to check out the options below. Military Pass - Cost: $25, Available to all active...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

One Last Dance for Hornet father, son trio

SAN ANGELO, Texas  — Sports is often a family affair and this year, the Irion County football team is proving just that, as three of the coaches have senior sons on the team. One last dance, Hornet style. “Oh you’re coaches kid? Oh that’s cool, me too, and you just kind of bond right there,” […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fall Academic Schedule for Howard College

BIG SPRING & SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the first day of classes around the corner, here’s what students at Howard College and their satellite campuses can expect in the Fall 2022 Semester. The calendar is updated at the time of this article being written. For details and more information, you can visit their website […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Vexus Fiber available in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Vexus Fiber announced Monday its 100% fiber-to-the-home network is now available to thousands of homes in San Angelo. Before the end of the year, Vexus is looking to bring service to more than 10,000 homes in the San Angelo region. "After several months of construction,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Plainview, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Rollover on Houston Harte near Central

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A rollover crash on Houston Harte near Central High School on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, was caused by two vehicles racing on the expressway. Police on the scene of the crash said that the rollover of a white car (pictured above) was related to an incident of racing on the highway. The rollover happened when the white car and one other vehicle were racing and the white car collided with another vehicle.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

The Newest Allsup's in San Angelo Is Open for Business

This is the fourth Allsup's convenience store in San Angelol. This location is very similar to other newer Allsup's that have been built in the Concho Valley. Those include the Allsup's in Wall and the Allsup's in Robert Lee. San Angelo LIVE! first reported the construction of the new convenience...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Power 95.9

The Top 10 Most Naughty Town Names In Texas

My wife looks at me often and accuses me of being 12, she's right of course, but I can't help myself, some things just make me snicker. These would fall into that category, the Naughtiest Town Names in the Great State of Texas. The numbers are subjective to one's taste...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Volunteers#Isd#San Angelo Isd Athletics#Saisd Executive#Alpine#Lincoln Middle School#Lone Star Middle School#Gold Division#Silver Division
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University: Fall 2022 Academic Calendar

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last week, we wrote out the academic calendar of every public school district that we serve in the Concho Valley. In the midst of a particular university’s Rambunctious Week, we were reminded that there are 10,000+ students down the way from us, so why not serve them too? Below will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

YMCA Afterschool Program Staffing Concerns

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The YMCA kicked off their year of afterschool programming last week with the beginning of the semester for SAISD. The YMCA services all SAISD schools pre-k through 5th grade and head start schooling, with afterschool programs. However, due to an increase in demand for their program services this year, and not […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Awesome 98

Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas

If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
asurampage.com

Beto Comes To San Angelo

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s “Drive for Texas” campaign tour made its way to San Angelo’s McNease Convention Center on Aug. 16. O’Rourke’s tour is a 49-day, 5,600-mile journey across Texas to hear what all parts of Texas would want from him as a potential future governor.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Food + Wine Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Food + Wine Festival is coming to town in October, and here’s what you need to know! The event will take place on October 6 at the Pop Art Museum (125 Twohig). There will be wines and craft beers with food from the best West Texas chefs, restaurateurs, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy