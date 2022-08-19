Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Most Famous Taco In California Today Is Not What You Think It IsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
thecomeback.com
Magic Johnson responds to ridiculous fake news story
On Monday, a photo circulated that claimed to show Los Angeles Lakers Earvin “Magic” Johnson donating blood in August of 2022 to help COVID-19 patients, despite his previous HIV diagnosis. But the image has been taken out of context and the message is not true. “Earlier today, NBA...
thecomeback.com
Sports world celebrates Kobe Bryant’s birthday on Tuesday
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant was one of the most impactful people in U.S. sports during his 20-year NBA career, and he is trending on social media in a special way on Tuesday. Sports fans around the world have taken to social media to celebrate what would have...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts to Sue Bird’s historic game
It may be Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird’s final season, but she’s not going out without breaking a few more WNBA marks on her way out the door. The 41-year-old point guard became the oldest player in WNBA history to record a playoff double-double after garnering 18 points and 10 assists on Sunday in Seattle’s 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics. Both of those totals were also season highs for Bird, who helped the Storm sweep the Mystics out of the playoffs as they advance to the semifinals for the third time since 2018.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to gross viral video of Yankees fan
The New York Yankees are not having a great month of August. The team has played incredibly poorly offensively and is riding an extended losing stretch that even has team manager Aaron Boone noticeably frustrated. Everyone is coping with the disappointing stretch differently, but one Yankees fan seems to be taking it to the extreme with his sad snack choice.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady hilariously addresses ‘Masked Singer’ rumors
Tom Brady’s mysterious absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this month led to some wild speculation about the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s whereabouts. One reporter took the opportunity to point out that Brady “looked miserable” in training camp while others made assumptions about how his family played into it. But the wildest speculation came from a Reddit thread suggesting that Brady might be taking part in The Masked Singer television show, and Brady apparently heard all about it.
thecomeback.com
Dodgers star Walker Buehler reveals surprising surgery news
Little more than a week after it was revealed that Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler would undergo season-ending elbow surgery, he did. Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Buehler reported the news himself on Instagram. This is Buehler’s second Tommy John surgery. His first came in 2015, shortly...
thecomeback.com
Blue Jays pitcher has blunt message for Gerrit Cole
It’s not uncommon for games between division rivals to get a little bit heated, and that’s certainly what happened during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees after a pitch from Alek Manoah hit Aaron Judge. In the fifth inning of...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Fernando Tatis Jr’s apology
The Major League Baseball world was stunned when it was announced that San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had been suspended for 80 games after violating the league’s PED policy. After weeks of making up excuses and passing blame, the slugger has finally offered an apology to his teammates and fans.
thecomeback.com
Ja’Marr Chase–Justin Jefferson rivalry heats up with new video
Former LSU Tigers teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are both good friends, but that’s certainly not going to stop them from forming a friendly rivalry as they both begin their young NFL careers. Earlier this offseason, Chase was asked who was better between the two former teammates....
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick gets honest about Julian Edelman unretirement rumors
Former New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman has often been seen workout out with former teammate Tom Brady this offseason and previously entertained the possibility of an NFL return. Edelman’s first comments on a potential return occurred in June, but he doubled down on the possibility last week in...
