It may be Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird’s final season, but she’s not going out without breaking a few more WNBA marks on her way out the door. The 41-year-old point guard became the oldest player in WNBA history to record a playoff double-double after garnering 18 points and 10 assists on Sunday in Seattle’s 97-84 victory over the Washington Mystics. Both of those totals were also season highs for Bird, who helped the Storm sweep the Mystics out of the playoffs as they advance to the semifinals for the third time since 2018.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO