Stocks

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data

Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street

Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM dividend update, Bed Bath & Beyond craters, futures slide

Coverage for this event has ended. An Atlanta-area jury has ordered Ford Motor to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages in connection with the 2014 death of a Georgia couple, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The wrongful death verdict is the largest in state history, and unanimous, the report said. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Intuit's Earnings Outlook

Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

3 Beaten-Down Dividend Growers for Income Investors

The bear market in 2022 has provided opportunities to buy solid companies at a discount. Fears about a recession and rising interest rates have punished equities. Although this is painful for existing buy-and-hold shareholders, investors can take this opportunity to add to holdings or start new positions. Some investors are...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Hoegh LNG Partners's Earnings

Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hoegh LNG Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Hoegh LNG Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.35% to 32,946.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 12,418.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,137.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Peloton Interactive Stock Volatile Ahead of Earnings

Peloton Interactive (PTON, $12.66) takes the spotlight on this week's earnings calendar ahead of the Aug. 25 open. Analysts, on average, expect Peloton to report a per-share loss of 72 cents in its fiscal fourth quarter, slightly wider than the 71 cents per share it lost in the year-ago period. Revenue is forecast to fall 22.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $722.2 million.
STOCKS

