Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle for Direction After Mixed Data
Choppy is the best word to describe how stocks behaved Thursday, with the major indexes spending the session bouncing between positive and negative territory. In focus today was the release of several economic reports, with weak housing data drawing the most attention. The National Association of Realtors this morning said existing home sales fell for a sixth straight month in July – down 5.9% from June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.81 million homes. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales were off 20.2%.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, ChargePoint, Deere, Foot Locker, Salesforce, UPS, Vipshop, Walmart and More
Tuesday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Boeing, Boston Scientific, ChargePoint, Deere, Foot Locker, Horizon Therapeutics, Nu, Ross Stores, Salesforce, United Parcel Service, VF, Vipshop and Walmart.
Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
High-yield stocks tend to outperform during downturns in the broader market.
As Bear Market Roars Back, Analysts Upgrade or Downgrade Cardinal Health, DocuSign, UPS and More
Monday's additional top analyst upgrades and downgrades were on Canadian National Railway, Cardinal Health, Coupa Software, DocuSign, Gritstone Bio, United Parcel Service and more.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
These high-octane growth stocks can more than triple your money over the next seven years.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 51% to 385%, According to Wall Street
Mind Medicine is a biotech company developing a formulation of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety. Exact Sciences markets diagnostic products mostly involved in the detection of cancer. Moderna is known for its COVID-19 vaccine, but a growing late-stage pipeline could produce new blockbusters soon. You’re reading a free...
Estee Lauder Viewed As 'Glass Half Full,' By This Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated an Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a price target of $320.00. The company's Q4 earnings came in above street expectations. Estee's guidance for Q1 FY23, Mohsenian thinks, is highly beatable and believes the market will look ahead to rebounding trends...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: GM dividend update, Bed Bath & Beyond craters, futures slide
Coverage for this event has ended. An Atlanta-area jury has ordered Ford Motor to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages in connection with the 2014 death of a Georgia couple, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The wrongful death verdict is the largest in state history, and unanimous, the report said. The...
Zoom Stock Falls 8% on Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
The videoconferencing specialist's second-quarter key metrics indicate that it's still having solid success growing its enterprise business.
Why 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Value Dividend Stocks Can Weather the Bear Market
These five Jefferies value stock picks are well suited for what could be a very ugly rest of the year. They pay solid and dependable dividends and should hold their ground in an inflationary and recessionary period better than stocks that ripped during the summer rally.
Intuit's Earnings Outlook
Intuit INTU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intuit will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98. Intuit bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
InvestorPlace
3 Beaten-Down Dividend Growers for Income Investors
The bear market in 2022 has provided opportunities to buy solid companies at a discount. Fears about a recession and rising interest rates have punished equities. Although this is painful for existing buy-and-hold shareholders, investors can take this opportunity to add to holdings or start new positions. Some investors are...
A Preview Of Hoegh LNG Partners's Earnings
Hoegh LNG Partners HMLP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hoegh LNG Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Hoegh LNG Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
Citigroup Says Buy Palo Alto Networks and Sell These Other 2 Stocks
Citigroup is forecasting big things for Palo Alto Networks, but the firm cautions against a couple of other big names in shipping and tech.
Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More
Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Applied Materials, BJ’s Wholesale, Bluebird Bio, eBay, Foot Locker, Kohl’s, Salesforce, Snowflake and More
Monday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Applied Materials, Autodesk, BJ's Wholesale Club, Bluebird Bio, Domino’s Pizza, eBay, Foot Locker, Kohl's, Nasdaq, Salesforce, Snowflake, Southern, Teradyne, UDR and ZTO Express.
Benzinga
Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.35% to 32,946.74 while the NASDAQ rose 0.30% to 12,418.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.02% to 4,137.21. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose...
Peloton Interactive Stock Volatile Ahead of Earnings
Peloton Interactive (PTON, $12.66) takes the spotlight on this week's earnings calendar ahead of the Aug. 25 open. Analysts, on average, expect Peloton to report a per-share loss of 72 cents in its fiscal fourth quarter, slightly wider than the 71 cents per share it lost in the year-ago period. Revenue is forecast to fall 22.9% year-over-year (YoY) to $722.2 million.
