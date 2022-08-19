City Hosting Workshops about Interim Zoning for Missing Middle Housing

City Hosting Sessions to Learn About Interim Zoning for Missing Middle Housing

Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager, 509.625.7773

City of Spokane Planning Services is hosting a series of public sessions to provide information and education regarding the Building Opportunity and Choices for All interim zoning ordinance. Contractors, developers, or property owners who might be interested in developing townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, or fourplexes under the pilot program are encouraged to attend. Residents are also invited to ask questions about what the new pilot program means for neighborhoods.

Building Opportunity and Choices for All Open Houses

Planning staff will provide a presentation and a Q&A session on what the pilot means for development in neighborhoods on the following dates:

Tuesday, Aug. 23, 12 – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The Building Opportunity and Choices for All pilot program is a one-year interim zoning program that modifies residential zoning to accelerate construction of more housing in neighborhoods, with more variety in the types of housing being provided. During the pilot program, Planning Services staff will be working with stakeholders and the broader community to create permanent code changes that make housing choice more of a reality for Spokane's residents. The pilot program would allow more housing options to be approved and built citywide within the next 12 to 18 months.

In July 2021, Mayor Nadine Woodward proclaimed a Housing Emergency and Spokane City Council adopted the Spokane Housing Action Plan. Acting upon strategies outlined in the plan, Spokane City Council approved code changes under the Shaping Spokane Housing project to update Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), Short Plats, and Lot Size Transition. Mayor Woodward and Spokane City Council members worked together for the Building Opportunity and Choices for All interim zoning ordinance that takes immediate action to encourage missing middle housing development over the next year.