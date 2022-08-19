ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
Moses Lake, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Renton, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Cars
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
City
Spanaway, WA
Local
Washington Cars
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Ballard, WA
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia man allegedly behind two burglaries, theft

A transient Olympia man was booked on two felonies after allegedly stealing about $33,900 worth of items from two local businesses, one of which he hit twice. Michael Elisha Hoffman, 41, was booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft on August 12, in connection with two burglaries and one theft he allegedly committed last month.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Thefts#Crime#Car Dealerships
q13fox.com

Family of father of 6 shot to death in Renton wants killer caught

RENTON, Wash. - A family is still looking for answers nearly a month after a 30-year-old father of six was shot to death in Renton. The sister of Jevon Jimerson said he took his cousins out boating before he was shot to death. The boat trip was a gift to them, because they were either going to college for the first time or returning to college.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Grant County Sheriff’s Office backtracks, no longer believes man was planning mass shooting at the Gorge

GEORGE, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is backtracking on its statement about stopping a potential mass shooter at the Gorge over the weekend.  The sheriff’s office said over the weekend that when they arrested the man, they believed he was planning a mass shooting. Deputies stopped 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata outside the concert venue Friday night....
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Man arrested for vehicular assault along I-5 near Kent

The Washington State Patrol arrested a 25-year-old Puyallup man for investigation of vehicular assault after he reportedly collided with another vehicle and injured two people after passing on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near Kent. Both vehicles were traveling southbound in lane one of six lanes at about 12:27 a.m....
KENT, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Man Faces Vehicular Homicide

A 22-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges in a 2021 head-on crash that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident. Court records show Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of Mattawa now has a court date in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12. State troopers say Rodriguez Lopez was driving southbound on SR 243...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect sought in ‘gruesome’ double murder in Olalla

OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
OLALLA, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy