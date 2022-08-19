Read full article on original website
Cops Find Armed 12-Year-Old Behind The Wheel Of Stolen Minivan
Officials found six juveniles inside the stolen vehicle, including the 12-year-old driver.
Van driven by 12-year-old among stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recovered 15 stolen vehicles on Friday, including a van driven by a 12-year-old who was armed with a handgun. The vehicles were recovered during an auto theft emphasis operation in Pierce County involving several agencies. Six people were...
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
Auto theft task force recovers 15 stolen vehicles; arrests 6 in Pierce County
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — One day of auto theft-emphasis patrols in Pierce County resulted in 15 recovered vehicles, six arrests, two recovered firearms and the confiscation of approximately 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. On Friday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force conducted a multi-agency auto theft emphasis patrol in...
q13fox.com
Tukwila PD recovers several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen items, jabs at organized retail theft
TUKWILA, Wash. - Police recovered several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from multiple organized retail theft suspects on Monday. In addition, the Tukwila Police Department (TPD) released a list of common signs their officers look for to spot these suspects. According to a Facebook post from the TPD, a...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man allegedly behind two burglaries, theft
A transient Olympia man was booked on two felonies after allegedly stealing about $33,900 worth of items from two local businesses, one of which he hit twice. Michael Elisha Hoffman, 41, was booked into the Thurston County Jail for second-degree burglary and first-degree theft on August 12, in connection with two burglaries and one theft he allegedly committed last month.
KOMO News
Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
q13fox.com
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can, court docs say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - The man accused in a gruesome double murder in Kitsap County, Washington is being held in jail without bail and newly released court documents reveal what led up to his arrest. After 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Kitsap County Patrol went to a...
q13fox.com
Family of father of 6 shot to death in Renton wants killer caught
RENTON, Wash. - A family is still looking for answers nearly a month after a 30-year-old father of six was shot to death in Renton. The sister of Jevon Jimerson said he took his cousins out boating before he was shot to death. The boat trip was a gift to them, because they were either going to college for the first time or returning to college.
Assault suspect arrested after fleeing into Columbia River
RICHLAND, Wash. — A foot chase led to the Columbia River Monday evening. Richland Police Department says officers responded to a reported assault in the 700 block of Stevens Drive around 5:15 p.m. A man, identified as Jacky Sharp, allegedly entered a store and punched a female clerk for no apparent reason.
The Crime Blotter: Fatal shooting near Paine Field prompts manhunt
Major Crimes detectives with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a man who shot another man multiple times near Paine Field on Sunday afternoon along Admiralty Way. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5′ 8″ Black man in his 20s with short hair, a green...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man beaten to death on Seattle street by serial criminal just released from jail
Just days after being released from jail, a serial criminal violently beat a man to death with a metal bar in Seattle in broad daylight. The killing took place on the sidewalk of a busy street. According to KOMO News on Friday, Aaron Fulk, 48, violently attacked Rodney Peterman, 66,...
KOMO News
Fatal road rage shooting in SoDo resulted from suspect refusing to let victim merge
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutors' Office has filed second-degree murder charges against a driver who allegedly shot and killed a motorist last month in SoDo after the two were involved in a road rage confrontation , court documents show. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, is accused of shooting Bob...
Grant County Sheriff’s Office backtracks, no longer believes man was planning mass shooting at the Gorge
GEORGE, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is backtracking on its statement about stopping a potential mass shooter at the Gorge over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said over the weekend that when they arrested the man, they believed he was planning a mass shooting. Deputies stopped 30-year-old Jonathan R. Moody of Ephrata outside the concert venue Friday night....
Investigators in Snohomish County dealing with 3 shooting cases in days, 2 fatal
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators in Snohomish County are dealing with three different shootings that occurred over three days — two of which were fatal. On Monday night, KIRO 7 learned that one of the suspects in the shootings is tied to a murder that occurred in Skagit County.
kentreporter.com
Man arrested for vehicular assault along I-5 near Kent
The Washington State Patrol arrested a 25-year-old Puyallup man for investigation of vehicular assault after he reportedly collided with another vehicle and injured two people after passing on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near Kent. Both vehicles were traveling southbound in lane one of six lanes at about 12:27 a.m....
kpq.com
Grant County Man Faces Vehicular Homicide
A 22-year-old man faces vehicular homicide charges in a 2021 head-on crash that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident. Court records show Sergio Rodriguez Lopez of Mattawa now has a court date in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12. State troopers say Rodriguez Lopez was driving southbound on SR 243...
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
Suspect sought in ‘gruesome’ double murder in Olalla
OLALLA, Wash. — Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m. A woman who went to the...
