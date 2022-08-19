Do you like your whiskey expensive, rare and extremely high-proof? If so you’re in luck, because these two new bottles from King of Kentucky Bourbon tick all those particular boxes. King of Kentucky Bourbon is owned by Brown-Forman, the corporate entity behind popular whiskey brands like Old Forester, Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s. While the new King of Kentucky whiskeys might not equal the level of the recent Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill as far as strength, they come respectably close. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the revitalization of the King of Kentucky brand name, which was first introduced in...

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO