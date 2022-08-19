ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The Company Behind Jack Daniel’s Just Released a Rare Pair of Powerful Bourbons

Do you like your whiskey expensive, rare and extremely high-proof? If so you’re in luck, because these two new bottles from King of Kentucky Bourbon tick all those particular boxes. King of Kentucky Bourbon is owned by Brown-Forman, the corporate entity behind popular whiskey brands like Old Forester, Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s. While the new King of Kentucky whiskeys might not equal the level of the recent Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill as far as strength, they come respectably close. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the revitalization of the King of Kentucky brand name, which was first introduced in...
Essence

Meet The Black Man Behind Your New Favorite Tequila Brand

Founded in 2018 by Uduimoh Umolu, Jon Basil Tequila is shaking up the spirits industry. Jon Basil Tequila, a Chicago based, Black millennial-owned tequila company, is shaking up the spirits industry. The global tequila market itself reached a value of $13 billion in 2021, making it the US’s most-purchased spirit...
hypebeast.com

Haeckels Partners With Red Bull for an Edible Cup

Margate-based natural skincare and fragrance brand Haeckels has linked up with Red Bull to combat single-use plastic cup waste. Adding to increasing environmental equity efforts, the partnership has crafted a unique edible cup. The experiment’s cup is crafted from a new bio-material consisting of spirulina, ginger and blueberry. Due to...
Robb Report

This Scotch Brand Turned a Custom Ducati Into a Mobile Whisky Bar

Whisky and motorcycles—two things that really should never go together unless there is a designated driver who is abstaining. Presumably that’s the case with this new Italian Ducati and sidecar-cum-mobile bar that will tour the UK and Europe over the coming weeks to bring whisky and revving engines to the masses. The Smoker Sidecar is a collaboration between Smokehead Islay Single Malt Whisky and Tyler Lunceford of North Motorcycles. The whisky brand is owned by Ian Mcleod Distillers, which also oversees Rosebank and Tamduh whiskies. It’s a smoky single malt that is sourced from an undisclosed distillery and finished in various...
CNET

You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
Salon

Ready or not, the wine cooler is ready for a comeback

Long before White Claw ascended the pop culture throne, Bartles and Jaymes ("Thank you for your support") was the trendy beverage. In 1991, wine coolers were climbing the same ladder that spiked seltzers would eventually scale decades later. Then Congress effectively killed them off. That was the year that legislators...
recipesgram.com

Italian Tiramisu Gelato Pie (18-Minute Recipe)

This Italian tiramisu gelato pie is so creamy, semi-cold, and very delicious! It has an intensive tiramisu taste, so if you like coffee desserts then this one is the ideal sweet treat for you! It took me exactly 18 minutes to prepare it, plus around 5 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
