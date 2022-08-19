ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward

Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Newcastle 3-3 Man City: Bernardo Silva earns champions draw after two-goal comeback

Manchester City displayed their championship resolve as they came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw in an all-action game at Newcastle. City had won 27 of their previous 28 games when scoring first but, after Ilkay Gundogan's early opener, that record looked in danger as they fell 3-1 behind through a display of intensity and attacking intent labelled a "brilliant response" by Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Sadio Mane scores twice as Bayern Munich thrash VfL Bochum 7-0 in Bundesliga

Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum. Bayern blew Bochum away in the space of 38 first-half minutes with a devastating four-goal flurry, sparked by Leroy Sane's fourth-minute opener. Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt made...
SOCCER
SkySports

Ismaila Sarr: Watford forward's £25m move to Aston Villa collapses

Ismaila Sarr's move to Aston Villa has collapsed, with a host of stumbling blocks leading to Aston Villa withdrawing from negotiations. An agreement was reached with Watford on Saturday for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons. Sarr was due to undergo a medical in Birmingham on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Monday Night Football hits and misses: Lisandro Martinez silences doubters as Trent Alexander-Arnold is exposed

The 5'9" Lisandro Martinez stood six feet tall by the time Manchester United had secured Erik ten Hag's first victory. Little more than a week ago the £57m Argentine centre-back had been hauled off at half-time after being dominated by Ben Mee and Brentford, with questions over whether his height, or lack of, would be able to cope in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?

Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: Edouard Mendy's Elland Road error sparks sensational result as Jesse Marsch's men march on

Edouard Mendy's howler set Leeds on their way to an emphatic 3-0 win as they overwhelmed Chelsea at Elland Road, with Thomas Tuchel saying the Blues 'lost the discipline'. The Chelsea goalkeeper's error for the opening goal when he was dispossessed by Brenden Aaronson turned the game against Thomas Tuchel's side and when Rodrigo doubled the lead with his head just moments later it sparked wild scenes inside the stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for visit of Jurgen Klopp's side

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped both Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool. United enter the Old Trafford encounter in the relegation zone without a single point from their first two games, and Ten Hag has decided to start Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga in place of his captain and forward talisman, the latter of whom has already requested to leave the club this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE

