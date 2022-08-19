Read full article on original website
Celtic 2-0 Hearts: Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis strikes send Hoops back top of Scottish Premiership
Celtic continued their perfect start to move top of the Scottish Premiership after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Georgios Giakoumakis sealed a 2-0 win over nine-man Hearts. Ange Postecoglou's side capitalised on Rangers' draw with Hibernian on Saturday by claiming their fourth win of the season. Furuhashi put the hosts...
Joao Pedro: Newcastle make £30m bid for Watford forward
Newcastle United have made a second bid for Watford's Joao Pedro and are hopeful of signing the forward but Everton have also inquired about his availability. Newcastle's offer is believed to be in the region of £30m including add-ons. Everton have been made aware of the offer but are...
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: Bernardo Silva earns champions draw after two-goal comeback
Manchester City displayed their championship resolve as they came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw in an all-action game at Newcastle. City had won 27 of their previous 28 games when scoring first but, after Ilkay Gundogan's early opener, that record looked in danger as they fell 3-1 behind through a display of intensity and attacking intent labelled a "brilliant response" by Eddie Howe.
Leicester midfielder and Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans is available for £38m this summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Leicester City are set to slash their asking price for Youri Tielemans to £38m because of his contractual situation, boosting Arsenal's hopes of signing the midfielder. Chelsea have ended their interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana after...
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool still without a win after Manchester United defeat: What is going wrong this season?
"It is a game where it was 100 per cent clear what United would do," said Jurgen Klopp. "Were they more aggressive than us at the beginning? Probably, yes. It was exactly the game that United wanted to play.”. There was a time when Liverpool used to play with that...
Carabao Cup second round: League Two Crawley get better of Fulham, Aston Villa come from behind against Bolton
League Two side Crawley provided the biggest shock of the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday as they knocked out Premier League side Fulham - a team ranked 73 places above them in the English football pyramid. Kevin Betsy's side sit second bottom of the English Football League following a...
Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher says Rangers' John Lundstram did not deserve red card in draw with Hibernian
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's Scottish Premiership action. INCIDENT: Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is given a straight red card for tripping Martin Boyle as he led a Hibernian counter-attack. VERDICT: Referee Willie Collum made a mistake and should have awarded a yellow card instead. DERMOT SAYS:...
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Erik ten Hag has his template for success at Old Trafford after getting big decisions right
Three games in and winless, the team looking lacklustre and an inquest into what is going wrong. Few would be shocked that this was the outcome of events at Old Trafford on Monday evening. Not many would have picked that team to be Liverpool. Manchester United outran them and outworked...
Sadio Mane scores twice as Bayern Munich thrash VfL Bochum 7-0 in Bundesliga
Sadio Mane scored twice as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season with a 7-0 thrashing of VfL Bochum. Bayern blew Bochum away in the space of 38 first-half minutes with a devastating four-goal flurry, sparked by Leroy Sane's fourth-minute opener. Summer signing Matthijs de Ligt made...
Ismaila Sarr: Watford forward's £25m move to Aston Villa collapses
Ismaila Sarr's move to Aston Villa has collapsed, with a host of stumbling blocks leading to Aston Villa withdrawing from negotiations. An agreement was reached with Watford on Saturday for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons. Sarr was due to undergo a medical in Birmingham on Monday.
Monday Night Football hits and misses: Lisandro Martinez silences doubters as Trent Alexander-Arnold is exposed
The 5'9" Lisandro Martinez stood six feet tall by the time Manchester United had secured Erik ten Hag's first victory. Little more than a week ago the £57m Argentine centre-back had been hauled off at half-time after being dominated by Ben Mee and Brentford, with questions over whether his height, or lack of, would be able to cope in the Premier League.
The race to make England's World Cup squad: What does Man Utd omission mean for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw?
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were unused substitutes as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday, but what does their omission mean for their hopes of of a place in England's World Cup squad?. Gareth Southgate was at Old Trafford on Monday night, along with his assistant...
John Lundstram: Rangers win appeal over red card shown in Hibernian draw
Rangers have won their appeal over John Lundstram's dismissal in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Hibernian. The midfielder was shown a straight red card by referee Willie Collum, however, his punishment for a late tackle on Martin Boyle has now been reduced to a yellow card. It means Lundstram will now...
Anthony Gordon: Is Everton youngster the answer to Chelsea's attacking problems?
The ball dropped out of the late summer sky and Goodison Park collectively held its breath. It appeared Steve Cook had fatally miscalculated the waspish presence of Anthony Gordon when a failed header back to Dean Henderson landed at the Everton youngster's feet. Everton, hauled level by Demarai Gray just...
Antony: Man Utd likely to submit improved offer to Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are likely to go in with an improved offer to sign Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch team's manager has taken a swipe at United's lack of Champions League football. United are thought to be encouraged that Antony's omission from the Ajax squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over...
Ann-Katrin Berger: Chelsea goalkeeper set for more treatment after reoccurrence of thyroid cancer
Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger is set for a spell away from the game after confirming a recurrence of thyroid cancer. Berger had been diagnosed with the disease during November 2017 when she was playing for Birmingham, but made a full recovery to continue her career, joining Chelsea in January 2019.
Are Manchester United the Liverpool of the Nineties?
Manchester United's long wait for the league title already looks like continuing for another season and their fall from grace is reminiscent of Liverpool's in the Nineties. The humbling 4-0 defeat at Brentford left United pointless and in the Premier League relegation zone with new manager Erik ten Hag having lost his opening two games in charge of the club.
Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: Edouard Mendy's Elland Road error sparks sensational result as Jesse Marsch's men march on
Edouard Mendy's howler set Leeds on their way to an emphatic 3-0 win as they overwhelmed Chelsea at Elland Road, with Thomas Tuchel saying the Blues 'lost the discipline'. The Chelsea goalkeeper's error for the opening goal when he was dispossessed by Brenden Aaronson turned the game against Thomas Tuchel's side and when Rodrigo doubled the lead with his head just moments later it sparked wild scenes inside the stadium.
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Erik ten Hag drops Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire for visit of Jurgen Klopp's side
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped both Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the Monday Night Football clash with Liverpool. United enter the Old Trafford encounter in the relegation zone without a single point from their first two games, and Ten Hag has decided to start Raphael Varane and Anthony Elanga in place of his captain and forward talisman, the latter of whom has already requested to leave the club this summer.
Liverpool transfer plans not affected by Man Utd defeat and lengthening injury list
Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United and a lengthening injury list will not affect their transfer plans with Jurgen Klopp's side still not expected to enter the market for a new midfielder. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher argued in the wake of Liverpool's 2-1 loss, which left them five points behind...
