Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Antony: Man Utd likely to submit improved offer to Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are likely to go in with an improved offer to sign Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch team's manager has taken a swipe at United's lack of Champions League football. United are thought to be encouraged that Antony's omission from the Ajax squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over...
Watch: Mo Salah pounces from close range to hand LFC a lifeline & overtake Steven Gerrard with late Old Trafford goal
Mo Salah handed Liverpool a lifeline in their clash with Manchester United, scoring late in the second-half to cut the Red Devils’ lead in half and secure his status as the leading goalscorer (10) in all competitions against Manchester United, overtaking Steven Gerrard (nine). The Egyptian international pounced with...
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Brendan Rodgers on potential Leicester exits: 'I don't know what will happen'
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted he doesn't know what will happen before the end of the transfer window as speculation intensifies about the futures of some of his players. Ahead of the defeat to Southampton, Rodgers said Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad because the Chelsea target...
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Demarai Gray cancels out Brennan Johnson's first PL strike to salvage unlikely draw
Demarai Gray rescued a late point for Everton in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park, leaving Frank Lampard's side still searching for their first win of the new Premier League season. A late Brennan Johnson goal looked to have clinched all three points for Forest, before Gray...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off
Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start
Erik ten Hag believes injuries, the form of individuals and a new partnership in the centre of defence are the reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start to the season after losing both of their opening games.United sit one place off the bottom of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday night after being deservedly beaten by both Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in Ten Hag’s first games in charge.The former Ajax head coach’s first months in his new job have proved challenging, with as many issues mounting off-the-pitch as on it, even...
Watch: Klopp laughs as Keane revisits old ‘sloppy’ argument with LFC boss in hilarious exchange
Roy Keane had Jurgen Klopp and his fellow Sky Sports commentators in bits at the joking suggestion that Liverpool had been ‘sloppy’ in recent weeks. The former Manchester United midfielder was referring back to a prior war of words between himself and the German over the quality of our performance in 3-1 win over Arsenal back in 2020.
Manchester United v Liverpool | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League | Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United will face Liverpool at Old Trafford tonight and we can now bring you details of the confirmed lineups. Both teams have had a poor start in the Premier League this season as Manchester United have lost twice in a row against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. On...
Ismaila Sarr: Watford forward's £25m move to Aston Villa collapses
Ismaila Sarr's move to Aston Villa has collapsed, with a host of stumbling blocks leading to Aston Villa withdrawing from negotiations. An agreement was reached with Watford on Saturday for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons. Sarr was due to undergo a medical in Birmingham on Monday.
Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and final score after Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford goals
Manchester United beat Liverpool in the Premier League this evening thanks to Jadon Sancho’s early goal and Marcus Rashford’s second-half strike. Mohamed Salah replied late in the day but it was not enough to prevent defeat for the visitors on a memorable night for Erik ten Hag’s side. The match was preceeded by a protest by United fans: anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest was organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. They marched from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate...
‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash
Manchester United is in absolute shambles this term, starting off the Premier League campaign with two straight defeats. They’ll be hoping to change that on Monday versus Liverpool, but before the match, the Red Devils managed to secure a huge signing as Casemiro put pen to paper after leaving Real Madrid for a new challenge. […] The post ‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Focus Again' - Mohamed Salah | Premier League | Manchester United v Liverpool
Mohamed Salah sends message to his teammates ahead of Liverpool's huge clash against Manchester United.
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Fine William Saliba goal and two from Martin Odegaard continue Gunners' perfect start to the season
Mikel Arteta played down Arsenal's position at the top of the Premier League table but admitted he was "proud" after his side produced another impressive display in a 3-0 win at Bournemouth, with William Saliba's stunner the pick of the goals. Captain Martin Odegaard also scored twice as Arsenal made...
