Daily Mail

That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off

Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start

Erik ten Hag believes injuries, the form of individuals and a new partnership in the centre of defence are the reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start to the season after losing both of their opening games.United sit one place off the bottom of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday night after being deservedly beaten by both Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in Ten Hag’s first games in charge.The former Ajax head coach’s first months in his new job have proved challenging, with as many issues mounting off-the-pitch as on it, even...
SkySports

Ismaila Sarr: Watford forward's £25m move to Aston Villa collapses

Ismaila Sarr's move to Aston Villa has collapsed, with a host of stumbling blocks leading to Aston Villa withdrawing from negotiations. An agreement was reached with Watford on Saturday for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons. Sarr was due to undergo a medical in Birmingham on Monday.
The Independent

Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Result and final score after Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford goals

Manchester United beat Liverpool in the Premier League this evening thanks to Jadon Sancho’s early goal and Marcus Rashford’s second-half strike. Mohamed Salah replied late in the day but it was not enough to prevent defeat for the visitors on a memorable night for Erik ten Hag’s side. The match was preceeded by a protest by United fans: anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest was organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. They marched from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate...
ClutchPoints

‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United is in absolute shambles this term, starting off the Premier League campaign with two straight defeats. They’ll be hoping to change that on Monday versus Liverpool, but before the match, the Red Devils managed to secure a huge signing as Casemiro put pen to paper after leaving Real Madrid for a new challenge. […] The post ‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
