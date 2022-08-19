Erik ten Hag believes injuries, the form of individuals and a new partnership in the centre of defence are the reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start to the season after losing both of their opening games.United sit one place off the bottom of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Monday night after being deservedly beaten by both Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford in Ten Hag’s first games in charge.The former Ajax head coach’s first months in his new job have proved challenging, with as many issues mounting off-the-pitch as on it, even...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO