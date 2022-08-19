Kickoff for the Nov. 12 game between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State has been moved to 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium, the school said in a release Tuesday. The game is one of four appearances on the ESPN platform. The Jaguars will play on the streaming service ESPN+ at Prairie View on Oct. 8; at Florida A&M Nov. 5 on ESPNU; and at Jackson State on Oct. 29 on a channel to be determined later.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO