Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Southern dodges downpour to get in Tuesday's practice as season opener nears

Southern didn’t let a torrential rainstorm Tuesday afternoon completely shut down practice, but the Jaguars did have to make some alterations. Lightning forced them to retreat to the area of A.W. Mumford Stadium underneath the home stands to wait out the storm. Ultimately, the rain stopped and the team returned to the field, but not until the downpour had flooded areas of the campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

D'Wanye Winfield's college role is debatable. For Lutcher, he's a QB and leader.

Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to debate the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. Jenkins also scratches his head about the opinion that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield is a step slow for the position. His emphatic response to both takes:...
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern-Valley kickoff on Nov. 12 moved to 2 p.m. for ESPN

Kickoff for the Nov. 12 game between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State has been moved to 2 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium, the school said in a release Tuesday. The game is one of four appearances on the ESPN platform. The Jaguars will play on the streaming service ESPN+ at Prairie View on Oct. 8; at Florida A&M Nov. 5 on ESPNU; and at Jackson State on Oct. 29 on a channel to be determined later.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Destrehan, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern rebuilding defense behind new coordinator Henry Miller

Give a Southern defensive player half a chance and he’ll tell you defensive coordinator Henry Miller is old school. Sometimes with some teams that reference isn’t positive, but the way the Jaguar defensive unit is responding, they’re all in. Last year’s defense bore the brunt of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Henry Miller
Eric Dooley
theadvocate.com

LSU coach Jay Johnson discusses transfer portal class, depth to pitching

Now that LSU coach Jay Johnson’s first season is under his belt, he’s had the time to add more of his touch to the roster. Forty-four players on the fall roster, including 21 newcomers, will vie for a spot on the 35-man roster this spring. Five of those 21 newcomers are from the transfer portal, including right-handers Christian Little (Vanderbilt), Thatcher Hurd (UCLA), Paul Skenes (Air Force) and infielders Tommy White (NC State) and Ben Nippolt (VCU).
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the volleyball scores from Brusly's Westside Jamboree

Port Allen 25, White Castle 17; Madison Prep JV 25, Plaquemine 21; False River Academy 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 28, Plaquemine 27; Madison Prep JV 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 25, False River 15; Madison Prep JV 25, Port Allen 18; False River 25, Plaquemine 23; Port Allen 25, Northeast 17.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

First-year Walker High volleyball coach ready for jamboree, new season

First-year Walker high volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is almost young enough to pass as a student as he prepares his team for jamboree play next week. However, there is no mistaking his passion for volleyball. Dixon, 25, spent last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High before making...
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Jamboree changes: Red Stick Rumble moved to Parkview; Central Jamboree at East Iberville

Local schools and fans thought they had this week’s high school football jamboree schedule in their sights. Along came two notable site changes and one date change. The three-game Red Stick Rumble scheduled for Friday at Memorial Stadium will now be held over two nights at Parkview Baptist. Also, construction related concerns has forced the Central Jamboree to move to East Iberville on Friday.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's Kayshon Boutte named preseason first-team All-American

LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte was named preseason first-team All-American on Monday by The Associated Press, despite having missed the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury. Boutte, now a junior, has appeared to be back at full speed in preseason camp. At the time of his injury,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022

As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
LIVINGSTON, LA

