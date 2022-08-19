The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 15 DAYS AGO