Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Calls Out “Motherfucker” Who Laughed Over Uvalde Mass Shooting
Beto O’ Rourke isn’t just calling out Texas’s loose gun restrictions. He’s calling out hecklers too. During a Wednesday campaign event at a town hall in Mineral Falls, Texas, the Democratic candidate for governor erupted when someone in the audience laughed during remarks about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Texas woman poisoned by napkin after restaurant birthday dinner: 'I couldn't breathe'
A woman in Houston says she was sent to the hospital after touching a napkin on her car door that was apparently poisoned. Erin Mims was at a Houston restaurant celebrating her birthday on Tuesday afternoon with her husband, but when the couple went back to get in their car, a napkin was on the door, according to FOX 26.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
Texas golf cart accident leaves grandfather, his grandchildren and niece, dead
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband's Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who is on trial for the killings after evading arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.When Patricia Owens was asked to identify her ex-husband in court, she pointed at Yaser Said, saying: “That devil there.”Said, 65, is charged with capital murder, accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. Yaser Said has entered a not guilty plea. Said, who had worked as a taxi driver, faces an...
Derek Chauvin and his beauty queen ex-wife's Florida vacation home sold for $475,000
Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin's Florida vacation home that he shared with his beauty queen ex-wife sold in July for $475,000, according to property records. Chauvin, 46, was sentenced earlier this month to 21 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
nypressnews.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was a formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
TODAY.com
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three Disappeared
Retha Hiers, Donyelle Johnson and Margaret DashThe Charley Project. Margaret Dash, Retha Hiers, and Donyelle Johnson had never met, but they all have something in common. They all dated Cleveland Hill Jr., and they are all missing.
Teen Tourists That Captured Alligator told Police They Were 'Bored'
The teens from Connecticut allegedly tied a slipknot around the alligator after they spotted it in a pond in Hilton Head during a trip with family.
Texas police find tiger cub at rapper Trapboy Freddy's home while serving warrant
Police in Texas said they found a tiger cub inside the home of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday. Officers from Dallas were helping the U.S. Marshals serve a federal warrant at the home when they found the tiger cub, according to FOX 4. Authorities called Dallas Animal Services after...
Dallas Floods: Videos, Pictures Show Cars Submerged and Vehicles Abandoned
In just three hours, 7.8 inches of rainfall was reported across parts of Dallas County, leading to major flash floods.
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
Woman Killed by Alligator After Slipping While Gardening: Sheriff
This was the second fatal alligator attack in South Carolina since the beginning of the year.
They Won the Lottery—and Friends and Family Turned on Them
Marie Holmes thought she was going to have a heart attack when she realized she’d won a $188-million Powerball jackpot. It was February 2015, and the 26-year-old single mother of four had recently quit jobs at Walmart and McDonald’s to care for one of her kids, who has cerebral palsy. She and her children had been living in a mobile home in North Carolina with her mother.
Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch
The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
