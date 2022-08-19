Read full article on original website
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
HBO Max cuts dozens of titles in a cost-cutting move before a merger with Discovery+
HBO Max is pulling 36 titles from its streaming platform this week. The move isn't a kid-friendly one, with the service dumping several animated shows such as Infinity Train and Summer Camp Island.
MoviePass is coming back. Its timing couldn't be worse
Hollywood loves a comeback story, and MoviePass, one of the industry's most notorious flops, is trying to write one of the most epic sequels in history.
The world's second biggest movie theater chain is in trouble
The owner of Regal Cinemas is having a tough time — its stock crashed as much as 80% Friday after reports that its parent company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
AOL Corp
12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond
Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager
Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
How Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spends his $166 billion, from 10,000-year underground clocks to flying to the edge of space
The Amazon billionaire is one of the richest people on the planet, and spends his money on space company Blue Origin, jets, and Beverly Hills mansions.
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
