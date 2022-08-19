ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Stock#Bankruptcies#Movie Theatres#Wall Street#Cineworld Group#The Wall Street Journal
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
AOL Corp

12 photos showing the sad state of Bed Bath & Beyond

Most retail experts believe Bed Bath & Beyond has one foot in a grave, and a visit to a couple of locations indicate a retailer under severe stress amid elevated discounting and slow-moving inventory. After a failed push in 2021 and most of 2022 into stocking stores with private label...
BOHEMIA, NY
Entertainment
Economy
Movies
Business Insider

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
REAL ESTATE
