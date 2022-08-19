Read full article on original website
Related
43 students went missing from the same college. Why parents are still desperate for answers 8 years later
A new report provides details into the disappearance of dozens of college students from the same college in Mexico. CNN’s Rafael Romo has more.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Willow Smith Isn’t Fazed by Her Father’s Five Finger Scandal, Says Will Is “Human” & She Has Her Own “Internal Demons”
Willow Smith defends her father and calls his Oscar's slap an act of "humanness". She says that she is battling her own "internal demons".
One of the weirdest cases in human history of a peasant woman has set a world record for giving birth to most children.
A woman called Valentina Vassilyeva gave birth to 69 kids and holds the Guinness world record for the most fertile mother. Mrs. Valentina Vassilyeva was Feodor Vassilyev's first wife; the Russian couple resided in Shuya during the first half of the 17th century.
RELATED PEOPLE
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Dead Babies Married in a Wedding Ceremony Decades After Their Deaths
Chadappa and Shobha were married in a beautiful night time ceremony in India. Laughter and excitement rang through a brightly lit room as their families prepared for the Saptapadi – the seven-step Hindu marriage ritual that cements the union of husband and wife. But the couple wasn’t in the...
‘Everything is under control’ 11-year-old North Korean YouTuber used to spread propaganda to children
An 11-year-old girl appears to be being used as a puppet by the North Korean government to spread propaganda to children. On her YouTube channel, Im Song-a, 11, boasts her love for the Harry Potter books along with sharing footage from days out in Pyongyang. “Everything is under control as...
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll Fights Off Woman Who Tries Stealing Her Diamond Chain: 'Bitch Saw Nun Else But Stars'
Asian Doll got into a physical altercation over the weekend after a woman allegedly attempted to steal her diamond chain. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 21) and shows the rapper being held back by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief. “Dumb bitch, are...
realitytitbit.com
What happened to LPBW star Matt's late brother Josh Roloff in 1999?
Little People Big World fans were unaware that Matt Roloff is a sibling of four. With the TLC series focused on his children and grandkids, we don’t see much of the father’s own childhood – but he had a brother who passed away. Matt recently shared a...
Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale
On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TikTok Star Speaks Out After Her Son's Alleged Killer Is Arrested: 'Grateful, But Not Happy'
TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she is "grateful, but not happy" after an arrest was made in her son's murder. Nichols' son Randon Lee was fatally shot at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, in June. He was 18. On Thursday, 20-year-old Reuben Gulley was arrested in connection with the death, WALA-TV reported. Montgomery County jail records confirm Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder.
Adrienne Houghton shares peek of newborn baby Ever as well as tattoo of his name: 'I am so in love'
Adrienne Houghton shared a couple of peeks at her newborn baby Ever via Instagram on Thursday. The 38-year-old television personality, formerly known as Adrienne Bailon, shared two pictures to her Instagram with parts of her infant in them. The first picture showed Ever's hand as well as Adrienne's full chest...
Woman believed to be mother of children found dead in suitcases is in South Korea, say Seoul police
A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, a Seoul police official told CNN on Monday.
This shocking decision by Murdoch 'flies in the face of everything he built'
The new documentary series, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence, explores the world’s most powerful media family and its complicated history.
‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Tosha’s Mom Accuses Her of Helping ‘Groom’ Arielle for Their ‘Cult’
In 'Seeking Sister Wife,' Tosha Jones' mom says her daughter of helped 'groom' Sidian's new girlfriend, Arielle, for their polygamous 'cult.'
CBS News
Father on trial in 2018 death of 5-month-old daughter
On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle where others were present. Following the ride, Brailynn was no longer "normal" and seemed "irritated," he testified.
Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date
A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0