Family Relationships

Kyung Lah
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Mom fighting abortion bans after her daughter's death points to her homeland as a cautionary tale

On the eve of the anniversary of her daughter's death Tuesday night, Rosa Hernández was having trouble falling asleep. She said she could still feel the presence of her 16-year-old child Rosaura "Esperancita" Almonte Hernández, who died a decade ago when she had leukemia. Doctors had delayed giving Rosaura chemotherapy because she was pregnant, and they didn't want to harm the fetus.
ADVOCACY
TikTok Star Speaks Out After Her Son's Alleged Killer Is Arrested: 'Grateful, But Not Happy'

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she is "grateful, but not happy" after an arrest was made in her son's murder. Nichols' son Randon Lee was fatally shot at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, in June. He was 18. On Thursday, 20-year-old Reuben Gulley was arrested in connection with the death, WALA-TV reported. Montgomery County jail records confirm Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder.
PRICHARD, AL
CBS News

Father on trial in 2018 death of 5-month-old daughter

On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle where others were present. Following the ride, Brailynn was no longer "normal" and seemed "irritated," he testified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Pregnant Woman Furious Boyfriend’s Mother Booked Him ‘Paternity’ Vacation One Week After Due Date

A woman on Reddit is furious that her boyfriend's mother booked the father-to-be a "paternity" vacation just one week after she is due to give birth. "I'm 37 weeks pregnant now and my boyfriend is taking three weeks off work to stay with me so that we can adjust to being parents to a newborn. This is my first and I'm very nervous and really need the support right now. My boyfriend's mother took it upon herself to schedule a 'paternity vacation' for my boyfriend for the last two weeks of his leave," the mom-to-be wrote via Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CNN

CNN

