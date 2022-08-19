Read full article on original website
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’
Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
Montana Invests $18 Million for Better Access to Child Care
The State of Montana through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will be using $18 million in ARPA funds to increase access to child care throughout the state. We spoke to Patty Butler, the Early Childhood Services Bureau Chief with DPHHS on Thursday about the new funding.
Meanings In Our Montana Mountains
"Meanings in the Mountains; Place Names in the Absaroka-Beartooths & Crazies" is up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning at 7:30. The 1st caller in with the correct answer to my Puff Man Sports Trivia question will WIN this riveting read from Dr. Jeff Strickler. Dr. Strickler raised his kids in Helena, where he opened the Helena Pediatric Clinic & practiced for some 30 years. Tomorrow morning's lucky sports trivia WINNER will have an opportunity to do some real armchair traveling from Abandoned Lake to Woodchuck Ridge, & learn about the ecology & history of this beautiful part of our Treasure State through the names of its places & the people & stories inspired by them. Check out the book from Sweetgrass Books, an imprint of Farcountry Press, at www.sweetgrassbooks.com, & then listen to WIN at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puff Man Sports Trivia.
Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula
36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
7 Local Students Named MSU Hilleman Scholars
BOZEMAN — Fifty-eight high school graduates from across Montana (seven from our area) have been selected for their effort and potential as the seventh class of Montana State University’s Hilleman Scholars Program, which is named after Maurice Hilleman, one of the state’s most influential, but least known, native sons.
UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Mayor John Engen ‘He Transitioned This Town Into a City’
Tributes to the late Missoula Mayor John Engen are coming from near and far, with kind words from former Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Montana Senator Jon Tester, however, the most poignant compliments came from close to home. Gwen Jones, President of the Missoula City Council and who for a...
Missoula Mayor John Engen Passes Away After Battling Pancreatic Cancer
On Monday, August 15, the City of Missoula announced that five-term mayor John Engen passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Engen, 57, was born and raised in Missoula, went to Whittier Grade School, and graduated from Hellgate High School. He attended the University of Montana, where he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart, Caught Driving in Missoula Traffic
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
Missoula County Fire Danger Raised to “Extreme”, Use Caution
Continued hot and dry conditions have prompted Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger in the Missoula area to "extreme”. DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson explains. “The fire protection agencies in Missoula County have looked at a number of our fuel indices,...
