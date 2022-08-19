ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
B106

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Terlingua, TX
City
Temple, TX
City
Brenham, TX
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#State Of Texas
B106

The Ten Largest Texas High Schools Without a Football Program

Football is king in Texas, right? I've always been a huge fan, especially of high school football. There's just something special when the community shows up en masse to pack the stands and support their hometown teams. A few of the things I love about high school football games. When...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered

Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly

Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
B106

Looking For A Job In Texas? H-E-B Holding Career Fair in August

Texas has many businesses that were founded in the Lone Star state. Many a Texan love Whataburger or Buc-ee's. But there's one very big grocery chain that everyone knows about here. We're of course talking about H-E-B Stepping into a H-E-B is like stepping into an another world sometimes. If...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”

If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
TEXAS STATE
B106

How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?

Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
TEXAS STATE
B106

The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas

So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
TEXAS STATE
B106

An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas

We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
TEXAS STATE
B106

10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas

Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KILLEEN, TX
B106

B106

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy