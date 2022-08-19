Read full article on original website
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Score 1 for The Good Guys, 3 Texas Top 10 “Most Wanted” Taken Down
The streets are a little more safe tonight thanks to the efforts of those working day and night to keep us protected. Three of Texas' "10 Most Wanted" criminals are now behind bars where they belong. Texas Department of Public Safety. In many ways, it's a thankless job. The men...
No Surprise Here – Food & Wine Magazine Picks Texas Favorite Snack
I'll give you three guesses on what popular road snack just topped Food & Wine's Best Snack in Texas list. I'll even give you a hint - it's become an iconic snack from a iconic Texas brand. Snack Time. What's your favorite snack? Bag of chips? Beef Jerky? Sunflower seeds?...
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
Careful: Rain Could Bring Flooding to Temple, Texas and Surrounding Areas
Rain has finally started to fall here in Temple, Texas, and it is a sight for sore eyes. I think I speak for many of us when I say triple digit temperatures were beginning to become tiresome. However, with the rain showing up again, there is one thing we must be very aware of - flooding.
Adults-Only Water Park in College Station Is Big Hit Outside of Texas
Sometimes you just want to splash around and be a kid again...without the kids, and with an adult beverage. That's exactly why people from all over the country have been coming to The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, Texas. Adult-Only Waterpark in Central Texas. CEO Heath Phillips told KBTX...
The Ten Largest Texas High Schools Without a Football Program
Football is king in Texas, right? I've always been a huge fan, especially of high school football. There's just something special when the community shows up en masse to pack the stands and support their hometown teams. A few of the things I love about high school football games. When...
Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered
Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
Texas Gas Prices Drop While This State Has The Highest Per Gallon
You may have noticed a little less pain at the pump lately while filling up your vehicle in Killeen, Texas and the surrounding area. While the price of food and other items continue rising, at least there's some relief at the pump for most of the Lone Star State right now.
Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly
Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
Looking For A Job In Texas? H-E-B Holding Career Fair in August
Texas has many businesses that were founded in the Lone Star state. Many a Texan love Whataburger or Buc-ee's. But there's one very big grocery chain that everyone knows about here. We're of course talking about H-E-B Stepping into a H-E-B is like stepping into an another world sometimes. If...
Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
How About Visiting SEVEN Iconic Texas Landmarks on One Long Weekend Trip?
Though it likely won't come as a surprise to any native Texan, the truth is the Lone Star State is chock-full of iconic places to visit. In fact, many of us haven't even had a chance to see everything Texas has to show us. And since Texas is enormous, it would take quite a while to see all there is to see. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't try if we want, right?
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
This Isn’t NASCAR – TikTok User Has A Tip For Houston, Texas Drivers
One thing will always be true about Texas: There are a lot of people in this big state, which also means there are a ton of drivers here as well. If you've survived the nightmare of driving through Houston, Texas, you know only a handful of those drivers have any idea what they're doing.
An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas
We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
