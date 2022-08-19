PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies on Sunday morning lost their best relief pitcher for at least the next 12 days and one of their best setup men for the remainder of the season. It left the bullpen perilously thin before Sunday evening’s 10-9 loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, which dropped the Phillies (66-55) into the third NL Wild Card with 41 games to play. New York grinded plate appearance after plate appearance in the first three games of the series, forcing Phillies relievers to throw a combined 191 pitches, including 36 from David Robertson in a six-out save in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told Robertson before Sunday’s game that he planned to use him only in an emergency.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO