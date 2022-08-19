Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western ChicagolandVinod PandeyNaperville, IL
Related
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
No more Sundays off for this banker turned Mets pitcher
PHILADELPHIA -- At this time 14 months ago, Nate Fisher had completely left behind the game of baseball. After the 2020 Minor League season was cancelled and he was released by the Mariners, the left-hander returned home to Nebraska where one of his old baseball coaches set him up with a job at a local bank.
MLB
'Winning makes everything fun': 7th straight for Cards
PHOENIX -- Late Saturday night, Albert Pujols was posed with this question: Are the Cardinals currently playing their best baseball of the 2022 season?. The 42-year-old slugger has played his fair share of MLB games -- 3,042 regular-season games, to be exact -- so his opinion comes in high regard.
MLB
Grichuk hopes to keep feeding off Coors energy
DENVER -- Sunday afternoon gave Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk flashbacks to his old home, Busch Stadium. Don’t worry. He didn’t flash back to last week, when the Rockies absorbed a three-game sweep that included an uncompetitive finale. No, his game-tying two-run homer -- in a losing cause, 9-8 in 11 innings against the Giants -- at Coors Field took him back to his days playing with the Cardinals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
'It stings:' Robertson asks for ball, allows crushing HR
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies on Sunday morning lost their best relief pitcher for at least the next 12 days and one of their best setup men for the remainder of the season. It left the bullpen perilously thin before Sunday evening’s 10-9 loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, which dropped the Phillies (66-55) into the third NL Wild Card with 41 games to play. New York grinded plate appearance after plate appearance in the first three games of the series, forcing Phillies relievers to throw a combined 191 pitches, including 36 from David Robertson in a six-out save in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told Robertson before Sunday’s game that he planned to use him only in an emergency.
MLB
Langeliers: Catcher, slugger ... speed demon?
OAKLAND -- In the many glowing scouting reports the A’s had received on Shea Langeliers, speed on the basepaths was absent from the large list of impressive qualities he brings to the table. On Sunday, however, the rookie showed he’s also got a decent run tool in his bag.
MLB
Longo gives Giants a much-needed spark
DENVER -- The Giants were in need of a jolt to wake up their sluggish offense and keep their latest downturn from spiraling even further. They found one in Evan Longoria. Longoria crushed his first grand slam in nine years and added a few defensive gems at third...
MLB
The Yankees' summer slump, explained
For more than two months, the Yankees were great. Incredibly, seemingly historically great. After beating the Blue Jays on June 18, they were off to a 49-16 start, on pace for a never-ever-ever-going-to-really-happen 122 wins. For two months since, they’ve been struggling. They’re six games under .500 since that Toronto...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Hockey mindset helping Crew prospect grind closer to MLB
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Triple-A hitting coach Al LeBoeuf is a baseball lifer, but what he loves most about the Brewers’ hottest-hitting prospect is that Sal Frelick is a hockey player at heart.
MLB
Twins turn their second triple play of the season
MINNEAPOLIS -- Considering they’re called the Minnesota Twins, it’s no surprise that good things come in pairs for this team -- including, evidently, triple plays. On Monday, the Twins turned three for the second time this season to escape a fourth-inning jam against the Rangers. First baseman Jose Miranda and shortstop Carlos Correa combined for a 3-6 triple play on a line drive off the bat of Nathaniel Lowe for the 17th triple play in Twins history, the club’s most significant highlight in a 2-1 loss to Texas at Target Field.
MLB
Spark of youth inspires O's in Little League Classic win
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Sunday night was supposed to be a lesson in baseball for the crowd of mostly Little Leaguers on hand. Watch two teams in the midst of a Wild Card fight duke it out, see how they carry themselves between pitches, after a bad play or a strikeout, in the dugout with one another.
MLB
Greene '100 percent' optimistic he'll return to finish season
PHILADELPHIA -- On the heels of his bullpen session in Pittsburgh on Sunday, starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Reds were optimistic that he will be able to return and finish his rookie season. “How I feel now: 100 percent,” Greene said on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. “Oh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Waters nearly misses MLB debut, then brings in winning run
KANSAS CITY -- On Monday morning, Drew Waters was sitting in his hotel bed in downtown Kansas City, scrolling through Instagram. He had just ordered Chick-fil-A through DoorDash and was waiting for it to show up when he got a text from Jeff Davenport, the Royals’ vice president of Major League operations.
MLB
Group of White Sox prospects promoted to 'Project Birmingham'
CHICAGO -- The name mentioned by Chris Getz, the White Sox assistant general manager/player development, was “Project Birmingham.” But the title of the White Sox innovative Minor League program is admittedly a work in progress. It’s an idea being put into place Tuesday at the organization’s Double-A Birmingham...
MLB
Cessa hoping to prove himself in future starts
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday's series opener vs. the Phillies wasn't meant to be a bullpen day for the Reds' pitching staff, per se. Yes, Luis Cessa has been a reliever most of his career and for all of this season -- except for one game when he was used as an opener. But amid roster moves over the weekend, Cessa was inserted into the rotation, and manager David Bell hoped the right-hander could have some quick innings and potentially stretch himself a little against Philadelphia.
MLB
'Baseball at its purest': Red Sox relish Little League Classic
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The roars for the Red Sox started as soon as they deboarded the plane in Little League World Series country on Sunday around noon ET. As Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and the rest of the players got onto the tarmac, they were warmly greeted by Little League teams from Middleboro, Mass., and Brisbane North, Australia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Harper could return for Phils' road trip next week
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper could be back by next Monday. The 29-year-old is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday night with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He plans to play with the IronPigs through Saturday. Harper will not play Sunday, which will allow him to fly with the Phillies from Philadelphia to Phoenix on Sunday night if he feels he is healthy and ready to play.
MLB
World Series odds: LA the favorite, but is now time to bet Yanks?
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. As September approaches, the playoff push really starts to intensify. Our Power Rankings have been revealed for this week, and we’ll see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB
After sweeping Subway Series at Citi, Mets look to do same in Bronx
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets are nearing the end of a stretch in which they will have played 13 games in 12 days all against teams currently in postseason position -- but not before they head to the Bronx to wrap up their season series with the Yankees.
MLB
Crew 1st to shut out Dodgers in LA in 2022
LOS ANGELES -- Brewers fans probably can’t spell Strzelecki, as in Peter Strzelecki, a former undrafted free agent who has never been in a Major League Spring Training camp. But he’s in the big leagues this year, pitching big innings for a team trying to hang on in a postseason chase.
Comments / 0