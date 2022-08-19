Read full article on original website
Griffey, Pettitte part of USA coaching staff for '23 WBC
CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced the coaching staff who will join Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC). DeRosa, who will be making his professional coaching debut, will manage a staff that includes a first-ballot Hall of Famer, 139 combined years of Major League playing and coaching experience, and 10 World Series titles.
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink
ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
Dodgers' all-girls clinic bolsters effort to grow game
LOS ANGELES -- Historically, girls who play baseball age out of it around 9 years old, by some estimates, at which point they’re expected to transition to softball. Organizations like the Ball Girls Baseball Corporation seek to ensure that baseball remains an option for all children, regardless of gender.
Gonzalez brings stability in RF for Guardians
SAN DIEGO -- The Guardians have had a top American League Rookie of the Year Award candidate from the moment they took the field on Opening Day, as Steven Kwan emerged as a throwback player with exceptional bat-to-ball skills. Months later, the Guardians are in the midst of their postseason...
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB schedule is out, and there's a twist for '23
The 2023 schedule released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday might look the same in some ways. There are still 162 games per team, spread from spring to fall, with a brief pause for the All-Star break, and October, as always, the goal. But make no mistake: The new, more...
How Blue Jays' rotation is managing workload
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. By the end of August, everyone’s tired. Everyone’s sore. Depending on the day, someone’s cranky. The Blue Jays are 121...
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy
This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
Is the hot dog straw the future of ballpark fads?
What is the line between genius and madness, between hero and villain? How can we tell the difference between a Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, and Rear Admiral Bradley Fiske and his obsolete reading machine?. Why are we asking these questions today, on a website devoted to baseball?...
Hockey mindset helping Crew prospect grind closer to MLB
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy’s Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Triple-A hitting coach Al LeBoeuf is a baseball lifer, but what he loves most about the Brewers’ hottest-hitting prospect is that Sal Frelick is a hockey player at heart.
Updated farm system rankings for 2022
Adley Rutschman was one of the main reasons why the Orioles topped MLB Pipeline's farm system rankings at midseason in 2021 and again entering this season. Baseball's best catching prospect in years, he has made a case for being the game's best catcher since arriving in Baltimore in late May and surprisingly spurred his club into Wild Card contention.
Now in spotlight, Allen's 'phenomenal' defense shining
OAKLAND -- For years, Nick Allen's slick fielding skills earned him a reputation as the best defensive shortstop throughout the Minor Leagues. Now at the Major League level, he’s starting to show why the A’s envision multiple Gold Gloves in his future. Allen was all over the place...
Eyeing future, Tatis to get shoulder surgery
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. will have surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, he said Tuesday -- a surprise reversal of his decision to avoid surgery last offseason. Speaking with reporters for the first time since his suspension, Tatis was contrite, offering apologies to his teammates,...
Phils put Mets in rearview, get 'right back on track' behind Thor
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are gone. Everything felt right again for the Phillies on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. They beat Cincinnati in the series opener, 4-1, to move into a tie with the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings in his second consecutive start, which the bullpen needed because it had been pushed to its limit over the weekend against New York. Philadelphia got big hits from the middle of the lineup, which might get Bryce Harper back as early as next Monday in Arizona.
'Unbelievable' Harris HR a fine starting point
PITTSBURGH -- Michael Harris II strengthened an impressive Rookie of the Year resume and Jake Odorrizi showed why he was acquired. Their contributions helped the Braves move closer to the top of the National League East standings with a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Monday night at PNC Park.
Pharrell, Yankees launch special-edition apparel
NEW YORK -- “Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket.”. That’s the aspirational motto that guides both the Billionaire Boys Club, a globally recognized clothing and accessories brand that blends streetwear and luxury, and its founder, acclaimed musician and record producer Pharrell Williams. The brand has been an industry staple since 2003, when he founded it with Japanese fashion icon Nigo, but it now has its biggest partner yet.
Women's baseball icon talks effort to expand, celebrate game for girls
It was Women's Day at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, and one of baseball's most important women threw out a ceremonial first pitch and made an appearance in the team's broadcast booth. Maybelle Blair, a former professional baseball player in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and a lifelong women's baseball...
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
Randall's 1st year playing baseball culminates with her reaching LLWS
Imagine playing baseball for only one year and making it to the Little League World Series? And how about making a little history in the process?. As we celebrate 50 years of the passing of Title IX, Falynn Randall recently became the 21st female to play in the annual Little League World Series tournament that culminates with a championship game Sunday between the winner of the U.S. bracket and the winner of the international bracket. Randall is the only girl on the team that represented the Mountain Region and the only girl playing in the tournament.
