A 35-year-old man believed to be the target of the fatal shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, has been arrested and identified as a convicted burglar.Merseyside Police said the man was on probation but is now detained in hospital and will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. Reports identified him as Joseph Nee, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, who was jailed for 45 months in 2018 for multiple burglary offences.He forced his way into the family’s home while trying to flee a masked gunman, and while Olivia lay dying, Nee, who was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO