Texas State

US105

Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
US105

Texas Man Travels To All 50 States In 5 Days, Breaks Record

Before my radio career, I was an OTR truck driver and Army soldier, so I've visited about 45 of the 50 states and that number includes Hawaii. I can tell you from personal experience that while driving cross country can sound like fun, it can get exhausting unless you have some REALLY cool people to do it with like this fascinating story.
US105

The Ten Largest Texas High Schools Without a Football Program

Football is king in Texas, right? I've always been a huge fan, especially of high school football. There's just something special when the community shows up en masse to pack the stands and support their hometown teams. A few of the things I love about high school football games. When...
US105

Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered

Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
US105

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
US105

The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
US105

Looking For A Job In Texas? H-E-B Holding Career Fair in August

Texas has many businesses that were founded in the Lone Star state. Many a Texan love Whataburger or Buc-ee's. But there's one very big grocery chain that everyone knows about here. We're of course talking about H-E-B Stepping into a H-E-B is like stepping into an another world sometimes. If...
US105

Alabama Give $25,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in Kentucky

Alabama made a sizable donation to the relief efforts in eastern Kentucky after recent flooding wreaked havoc on several communities in July. Founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky with a check for $25,000 ahead of their performance at the Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky on August 6.
US105

An Open Letter On Behalf of the Awesome Teachers of Central Texas

We should all believe that Central Texas educators have truly been a blessing for all of our children. Everything local educators have endured in recent years like budget cuts, their exhausted peers leaving, COVID-19, and the rapidly changing ways we conduct class and hold students accountable is just astounding to me. So many teachers have weathered these storms with grace and determination, and that makes them heroes in my book.
US105

ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

