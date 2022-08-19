Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
‘Dean Kacz’ focuses on planning, preparation and promise in keynote to Louisiana Tech’s newest graduates
Dr. Donald P. Kaczvinsky reminded Louisiana Tech University’s newest group of graduates of the unpredictable nature of life and the promise that accompanies their new journeys in his keynote address during Saturday’s commencement exercises. Earlier Saturday morning, Kaczvinsky was named Dean Emeritus of the College of Liberal Arts...
bizmagsb.com
Lagniappe Ladies award 21 grants to LA Tech for upcoming year
RUSTON — In its 13th year, the Lagniappe Ladies organization has awarded 21 grants totaling $80,665 to Louisiana Tech University programs for this upcoming year. The women’s philanthropic society received over 47 applications requesting grant support for programs and campus organizations. Each year, members review proposals and vote on which ones will be funded in the coming academic year.
bizmagsb.com
Investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as NSU’s 20th president set for Sept. 9
NATCHITOCHES – The investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as Northwestern State University’s 20th president will take place with a formal ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in A.A. Fredericks Auditorium and will be followed by a community reception in the Sylvan Friedman Student Union Ballroom. NSU alumni, supporters and friends are invited to join students, faculty and staff in the celebration.
KNOE TV8
Concordia Parish student scores perfect on the LEAP ELA test
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student in Concordia Parish made a perfect score on the English Language Arts Literacy (ELA) portion of the LEAP test this year. KNOE spoke with the family about how they helped her prepare. According to the CDC, when some students take a big test they...
Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis gives back to the community
As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community. The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ruston (LA) Fire Department Dedicates New Apparatus
Firefighters with the Ruston (LA) Fire Department dedicated a new pumper with a speech, a blessing and a push-in ceremony, according to report published by the Lincoln Parish Journal. Although the truck is in service, it needs about $100,000 of hose and equipment, according to the report, which also said...
KNOE TV8
Volunteers with Children’s Coalition keep Early Head Start playground locations clean
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana hosted its Super Saturday Playground Cleanup Saturday morning. Volunteers met at the coalition’s five Early Head Start playground locations throughout the Monroe and West Monroe areas on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon. Chief Operating...
Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands
Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
kalb.com
Solar farm planned by Cleco at closed Louisiana coal power plant site
PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Cleco and a New York-based renewable energy company said a big solar farm will be built near a coal-fired Louisiana plant that closed last year in DeSoto Parish. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will...
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
Natchitoches Times
Fairview’s Dollar General hits zoning approval snag
Editor’s Note: Since this article published, the Council called a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Police Jury room of the courthouse concerning this matter. Carolyn Roy. A new Dollar General store in Fairview Alpha hit a snag at the Parish Council meeting Monday...
Bastrop bakery to close after nearly 45 years in business
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After serving nearly 45 years of sweet treats to the community, a local Bastrop bakery and Antique shop is closing its doors for good. Linda’s Specialty Cakes and Supplies is one of the first bakeries to open in Bastrop. A few years after the opening, the owner started an antique shop […]
theleesvilleleader.com
Vernon school lunch menus Aug. 22-29
The following menus for Aug. 22-29 for area schools have been submitted by supervisors of food services. Menus are subject to change. MONDAY: Chicken shoe stings, creamy mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit, whole-wheat roll. TUESDAY: Beefy cheesy tacotater tots, Mexicana corn, taco salad cup, fruit, raising bread.
Town of Melville in debt and facing possible state takeover
The town of Melville addresses media regarding debt of more than 400 thousand dollars and is facing possible state takeover. An audit of the state in nearly three years.
KTBS
Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged
CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
KSLA
Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
kalb.com
Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Detention Center sells handmade furniture to benefit inmates
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding a handmade woodwork furniture sale that not only benefits the public but also helps the welfare of the detention center’s inmates. This sale offers inmates in a way to enhance life skills and teaches them more than just carpentry skills. J.D. Driskill...
