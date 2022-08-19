ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bizmagsb.com

Lagniappe Ladies award 21 grants to LA Tech for upcoming year

RUSTON — In its 13th year, the Lagniappe Ladies organization has awarded 21 grants totaling $80,665 to Louisiana Tech University programs for this upcoming year. The women’s philanthropic society received over 47 applications requesting grant support for programs and campus organizations. Each year, members review proposals and vote on which ones will be funded in the coming academic year.
RUSTON, LA
bizmagsb.com

Investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as NSU’s 20th president set for Sept. 9

NATCHITOCHES – The investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as Northwestern State University’s 20th president will take place with a formal ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in A.A. Fredericks Auditorium and will be followed by a community reception in the Sylvan Friedman Student Union Ballroom. NSU alumni, supporters and friends are invited to join students, faculty and staff in the celebration.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Ruston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Ruston, LA
Education
Alexandria, LA
Education
City
Alexandria, LA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Ruston (LA) Fire Department Dedicates New Apparatus

Firefighters with the Ruston (LA) Fire Department dedicated a new pumper with a speech, a blessing and a push-in ceremony, according to report published by the Lincoln Parish Journal. Although the truck is in service, it needs about $100,000 of hose and equipment, according to the report, which also said...
RUSTON, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Gun Threat at Louisiana Football Game Clears Stands

Things got very scary at a high school football game in northwest Louisiana. There was a gun scare at the Minden vs Benton scrimmage game in Minden on Friday night. "Tonight a threat of a gun created a panic at the Minden High School football scrimmage against Benton. The panic caused the stadium to empty out and school authorities canceled the game."
MINDEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Louisiana Tech University#Public Accounting#The College Of Business#Deloitte
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
MONROE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Fairview’s Dollar General hits zoning approval snag

Editor’s Note: Since this article published, the Council called a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Police Jury room of the courthouse concerning this matter. Carolyn Roy. A new Dollar General store in Fairview Alpha hit a snag at the Parish Council meeting Monday...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop bakery to close after nearly 45 years in business

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – After serving nearly 45 years of sweet treats to the community, a local Bastrop bakery and Antique shop is closing its doors for good. Linda’s Specialty Cakes and Supplies is one of the first bakeries to open in Bastrop. A few years after the opening, the owner started an antique shop […]
BASTROP, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Vernon school lunch menus Aug. 22-29

The following menus for Aug. 22-29 for area schools have been submitted by supervisors of food services. Menus are subject to change. MONDAY: Chicken shoe stings, creamy mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned green beans, mixed fruit, whole-wheat roll. TUESDAY: Beefy cheesy tacotater tots, Mexicana corn, taco salad cup, fruit, raising bread.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KTBS

Brawl among YCP cadets results in 9 arrests, leaves barracks damaged

CAMP MINDEN, La. – A brawl that broke out early Sunday morning at a youth behavioral and educational program landed nine teens in custody and left several of the training facilities with heavy damage, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The incident happened at Camp Minden, which in addition to its...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
MINDEN, LA
kalb.com

Motions hearing set for September for convicted killer in 1994 Rita Rabalais case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In September, one of the nine defendants who was convicted in the Oct. 24, 1994 death of Rita Rabalais, 82 of Alexandria, will be back in the Rapides Parish Courthouse for several motions in preparation of a hearing that will determine if he is among the “worst of the worst” offenders who should not get a chance to be resentenced.
theleesvilleleader.com

Leesville man accused of timber thefts

A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
LEESVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Detention Center sells handmade furniture to benefit inmates

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is holding a handmade woodwork furniture sale that not only benefits the public but also helps the welfare of the detention center’s inmates. This sale offers inmates in a way to enhance life skills and teaches them more than just carpentry skills. J.D. Driskill...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy