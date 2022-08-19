ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Observer

Help For Blacks Struggling For Homeownership

Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because many investors were outbidding her on properties until her real estate agent found a program through NeighborWorks Sacramento that offered down payment assistance. The program helped Peters purchase a home that was a good fit for her and her son, and she closed on the house in mid-March of 2020.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

This California city named 'happiest' in America, study says

The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
CONCORD, CA
KTLA.com

Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California's severe megaflood risk

The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
capradio.org

University of the Pacific among the colleges participating in new statewide service learning program

Three-thousand California college students are each committing 450 volunteer hours with non-profit organizations in their communities this coming school year. At University of the Pacific in Stockton, almost 100 students will be participating in the new program launching this fall. The commitment is part of a collaboration between colleges and universities with California Volunteers, a program through Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, AmeriCorps and CaliforniaForAll College Corps.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

California governor rejects legal drug injection sites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number...
CBS Sacramento

California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave

Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out.  "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
FOX40

Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
AUBURN, CA
GV Wire

California Is Leaking Vital High-Income Taxpayers

After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
GV Wire

Another Tahoe Joe's Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?

The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
ABC10

Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Journey to the Dumpling

Journey to the Dumpling will be participating in Our Street Night Market on September 10th. Add us. on Instagram and Facebook to find out what delicious bites we will be serving. Journey to the Dumpling. 7419 Laguna Blvd #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Website: www.journeytothedumpling.com. Social Media: www.instagram.com/journeytothedumpling. Our Street...
ELK GROVE, CA

