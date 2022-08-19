Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay Kallam
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Sacramento Observer
Help For Blacks Struggling For Homeownership
Three years ago, Elizabeth Peters, a single mother of one, went on a 10-month journey to find a house to buy in Sacramento. The journey was discouraging, says Peters, now 33-years-old, because many investors were outbidding her on properties until her real estate agent found a program through NeighborWorks Sacramento that offered down payment assistance. The program helped Peters purchase a home that was a good fit for her and her son, and she closed on the house in mid-March of 2020.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are Proud Boys growing in Northern California? What to know as one runs for school board
Last December, eight months before he filed papers to run for a seat on board of San Juan Unified School District, Jeffrey Erik Perrine showed up at a school board meeting in Lincoln with a message for board members. “I’m going to run a boatload of people against you guys,”...
KTVU FOX 2
California author shares moving account of reunion with teacher credited for changing his life
DAVIS, Calif. - A Northern California author and Stanford writing fellow has shared a moving story about a long-awaited reunion, long-held gratitude and how one caring teacher can change the path of a child’s life forever. Last week, writer Jamil Jan Kochai tweeted a photo of himself standing next...
This California city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named the “smiliest” […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLA.com
Climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses California’s severe megaflood risk
The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published earlier this month. With it, could come the potential for devastating flooding throughout much of the state. UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain joined the KTLA 5 Morning News...
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
capradio.org
University of the Pacific among the colleges participating in new statewide service learning program
Three-thousand California college students are each committing 450 volunteer hours with non-profit organizations in their communities this coming school year. At University of the Pacific in Stockton, almost 100 students will be participating in the new program launching this fall. The commitment is part of a collaboration between colleges and universities with California Volunteers, a program through Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, AmeriCorps and CaliforniaForAll College Corps.
Sacramento Observer
In Coloma, ‘Fact-Finding Mission’ Leads To More Questions About Family’s Lost Land
In July, brothers Elmer and Milford Fonza visited for the first time the burial site of their former enslaved third-great-grandfather Nelson Bell at Pioneer Cemetery in El Dorado County. Elmer Fonza said the journey to the site of the historic gold discovery at Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, 48 miles east...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
California governor rejects legal drug injection sites
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number...
California farmers turning to drought-resistant plant agave
Farmers in Northern California are digging into a new and unusual option for their fields. Drought conditions have many farmers rethinking their crops, and agave is proving to be an alluring alternative.On a dry dusty hill in Yolo County, nestled between rows of olives and almonds, there's a strange and spiky sight. Craig Reynolds started them as an experiment and now the secret's out. "It's kind of almost too much to handle right now. I get phone calls every day from all over the place saying where can I get some agave seedlings?" said California Agave Council Director Craig Reynolds.Agave,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
‘We’re here to give them a voice’: Group marching hundreds of miles to California capitol in support of farm workers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 24 days, a large group is raising awareness for farm workers' voting rights by marching 335 miles across California. “Our farm workers have been voiceless for so long and that’s why we’re here, to give them a voice,” said Connie Perez-Andreesen, CAO/National Vice President of United Farm Workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
GV Wire
California Is Leaking Vital High-Income Taxpayers
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
SFGate
Lawsuit: Electrical equipment sparked deadly California fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The daughter of a 76-year-old man killed last month when California's deadliest wildfire so far this year swept through a remote town has sued a public utility, alleging its electrical equipment sparked the blaze. The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Theresa Cogan claims...
Chipotle is bringing drive-thrus to Northern California. Here's where they'll be located.
Five more "Chipotlanes" are slotted to open in Northern California by the end of 2022.
GV Wire
Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?
The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
KTVU FOX 2
Saltwater pushes its way into California's waterways
Saltwater from the ocean is moving farther into California's freshwater rivers and streams. Jacob McQuirk, an engineer with the Department of Water Resources, talks about how climate change is contributing to this dynamic.
Fox40
Journey to the Dumpling
Journey to the Dumpling will be participating in Our Street Night Market on September 10th. Add us. on Instagram and Facebook to find out what delicious bites we will be serving. Journey to the Dumpling. 7419 Laguna Blvd #180, Elk Grove, CA 95758. Website: www.journeytothedumpling.com. Social Media: www.instagram.com/journeytothedumpling. Our Street...
Comments / 0