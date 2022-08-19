Read full article on original website
Thrift Store Shopping Tips for Seniors
National Thrift Shop Day: 10 Tips For A Successful Haul
It seems like it's always national "something" day, and Aug. 17 is no exception -- it's National Thrift Shop Day! It's an occasion for penny-pinchers, collectors and fashionistas to celebrate their...
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
Target Doesn’t Want You To Know These Money-Saving Secrets
If you frequently shop at Target, you already know this retailer can help you save money on anything from pillows to Pepsi. With more than 1,800 stores across the U.S., the retail giant has made its...
I’m a money expert – the side hustle that pays $60 per hour every time with just your phone or laptop, how it works
EVERYONE is looking for a side hustle to make extra cash as prices for everything continue to rise. Of course, they're all hoping to find something quick and easy they can do on their own time. Being able to do it from home is an even better option for those...
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
This $11 Dirty Clothes Travel Hack Has Completely Changed the Way I Pack
For some of us, deciding what to pack when taking a trip can feel just as stressful as the actual time in transit. Planning outfits, assembling the right chargers, finding travel-friendly toiletries and being prepared for the unexpected (layovers, you are the worst) can be exhausting. For those who are pro-packers (or anyone who wants to be), utilizing travel hacks like packing cubes and garment bags can help you squeeze a few extra items into your suitcase and avoid unnecessary wrinkles. Traveling is great, but looking like you’ve been traveling isn’t, you know? One of my favorite traveling hacks? A dirty clothes...
Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents
As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
5 Tips for Saving on Clothes at Walmart
Walmart's selection of clothes is like the rest of their store: beloved familiar brands (at a discount) sitting on the shelf alongside house brands that are priced even lower. See Our List: 100 Most...
Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships
Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.
5. People don't change
"Didnt know that other adults have the emotional intelligence of teenagers and its almost impossible to deal with logically," — Super-Progress-6386. "Handling the decline and death of your parents," - Agave666. "Not having a lot of free-time or time by myself," — detective_kiara. "Not having a pre-defined goal...
I Cancelled My Gym Membership Thanks to This Luxury Treadmill
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Ever since the pandemic began a couple of years ago, my fitness routine gradually declined from inconsistent to straight-up nonexistent. After putting on the quarantine 30 (OK, maybe 20), I decided that not only had my lack of movement rendered my entire wardrobe unwearable, but, more importantly, my energy level, focus, and circulation were suffering too. It recently dawned on me that investing in a full-sized treadmill (along with Melissa Wood Health’s virtual pilates flows) would be more than enough to get my movement...
5 best bath towels so your college student can show off while drying off
Shop these best bath towels on Amazon, from brands like Pinzon and Coyuchi, which are great for college students headed to the dorms.
Get 20% discount on Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards
Are you beyond excited to save money on gift cards? Bargain hunters know it’s not often you can purchase a gift card from a popular retailer at less than face value. That’s what makes this rare discount from Bed Bath & Beyond especially noteworthy. It’s the perfect opportunity...
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
Get 10 free children or teen books from Kellogg’s
Open a book, after you open your favorite box of cereal or crackers — thanks to Kellogg’s. The cereal company is giving away lots of books to families and libraries across the country. Kellogg’s Feeding Reading program is all about fueling the minds and bodies for success in...
16 life hacks using pool noodles and other summer clearance items
The bargainista part of me just loves all those end-of-season sales. I get bargain-priced holiday wrap, Halloween decorations and more. Summer’s end brings similar deals — you know what I mean if you’ve ever walked through the pool/outdoor area of any Target, Walmart, Christmas Tree Shop, etc.
When cheap school supplies aren’t a good deal
Bargain shopping is always a good thing, but there is a difference between living on the cheap and buying cheap things. Living on the cheap means living well on less money, not living with poor quality things that don’t perform. When you’re buying school supplies and office supplies, it’s important to take a look at what is worth buying name-brand and what you should get in the dollar bin.
Back to school: Is it time for your student to have a phone?
With a son going into fifth grade, I’m one of the few holdouts among the class parents who hasn’t given into peer pressure and gotten my child a smartphone. I have my reasons, most notably among them, he hasn’t asked for one … yet. Truth be...
10 ways to save on college textbooks
College students, as well as their parents, can experience sticker shock when they shop for textbooks. Books for a full schedule can easily add up more than $1,000 or more a year. I asked my daughter, who is the most resourceful and thrifty textbook shopper I know, for some tips. What follows is her advice:
