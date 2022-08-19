ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Grove, IL

therealdeal.com

Caterpillar lists Deerfield office for sublease

Caterpillar is seeking to sublease its Deerfield headquarters, in a complex owned by Shaya Prager’s Opal Holdings, as the company moves to Texas. Cushman & Wakefield was hired to find a tenant for 116,000 square feet of offices across three floors at 510 Lake Cook Road in the northern Chicago suburb, Crain’s reported. The subleases run through the end of 2025.
DEERFIELD, IL
therealdeal.com

JM Schapiro drops $94M on suburban Chicago retail

JM Schapiro went on a shopping spree in the Chicago area. The CEO of the Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corporation plans to target restaurant, entertainment and medical tenants to fill 150,000 vacant square feet in a massive Chicago-area portfolio of shopping centers it purchased for $94 million from DiMucci Companies. The sale closed Tuesday, according to a press release from the buyer. The seller declined to comment.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Oklahoma investor buying two distressed suburban Chicago hotels

A real estate investor from Oklahoma is buying two distressed hotels in the Chicago suburbs on a bet that the lodging industry is on the post-pandemic upswing. A venture led by real estate investor Mark Beffort bought the 269-room Hilton Orrington in downtown Evanston for $34 million and agreed to buy the 408-room Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Crain’s reported. The Westin’s price wasn’t released.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Here are Will County's five top home sales of July

Barbie’s dream house – or at least a mansion that had a museum dedicated to the enduringly popular doll – topped all other sales in Will County last month, becoming the first property in the area to fetch more than $5 million. Deals like the one for...
WILL COUNTY, IL
therealdeal.com

Chicago industrial vacancies post first rise in two years

Industrial leasing in the Chicago area is slowing as tenants wait for developers to finish projects to relieve historically low supply. Vacancies in Chicago-area industrial buildings of 200,000 square feet or more rose for the first time in nearly two years in the second quarter, Colliers found, underscoring the impact on demand of developers putting a record amount of projects in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL

