The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO