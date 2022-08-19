Read full article on original website
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
stlouiscnr.com
Riverboat Cruise Will Offer Opportunity to View A Final Milestone In Landmark Project to Replace the Historic Merchants Bridge
The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis is nearing completion, and the St. Louis Regional Freightway is providing a rare opportunity to see one of the last significant milestones in the project firsthand from the unique perspective of a riverboat cruise on Friday, August 26. A limited number of tickets will be available for members of the public who would like to join invited guests and media for the cruise, which will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m., depart at noon and return to the dock at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on a first-come-first-served basis at https://www.gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets/#u-riverboat-tickets-u. The cruise will depart from 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63102, at the base of the Gateway Arch steps.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Construction crews pouring concrete for new Inpatient Tower
Many of us drive past this construction site in the Central West End.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Military planes to circle above Branson tonight
BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training […]
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
MoDOT public meeting on intersection rebuild
MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.
MoDOT reveals new plan to fix congestion on I-64 and I-70 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reveals its design to reduce congestion and accidents at Interstate 64 and 70 in St. Charles County.
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
One Missouri School is Bringing Back “Corporal Punishment”
I admit that I grew up in a different era, but I remember when corporal punishment was a regular possibility if I behaved badly enough. One Missouri school is bringing that back and it has the public wildly divided over whether that's a good idea or not. This is likely...
FOX2now.com
Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Clueless Website Disses St. Louis Barbecue Scene
Another day, another click bait-y article on a virtually unknown website downplaying the St. Louis food scene. This time, the offender is Clever, a real estate site that matches buyers and sellers with agents (in other words, not a food website); the subject is barbecue, a sacrosanct St. Louis culinary institution that anyone born within one hundred miles of the arch is bound by duty to defend.
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue
Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
