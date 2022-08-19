Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 people from California after finding more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two people from California were arrested after troopers found more than 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 80 last week, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. On Aug. 18, around 3 p.m., a trooper made contact with...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
