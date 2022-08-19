Read full article on original website
Dump trucks, school & city buses: What Volkswagen settlement cash is buying in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New electric buses for the City of Albuquerque, natural gas-powered shuttle busses for the University of New Mexico and dump trucks for a smattering of cities across New Mexico. That is what settlement cash from the Volkswagen emissions scandal is now paying for in the Land of Enchantment. Its been more […]
COMMUNITY VOICES Election security and integrity in New Mexico
I have more than 20 years experience conducting elections, and I believe New Mexico has always been a model for other states in the conduct of elections. The New Mexico Clerks’ Affiliate, made up of all 33 county clerks in New Mexico, with a combined experience of many years, actively promotes the enactment of laws that make elections more efficient, secure, and fair.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
Some drier areas Tuesday, but flood threat continues in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry with partly cloudy skies across the state. Skies should clear a bit, and we will see some sunshine through the afternoon. Storms will pop up in the mountains, moving south or southeast into the adjacent lower terrain. The east side of the state, along with the Rio Grande […]
Opinion: New Mexico Has Failed to Buy Key Components for Warning Sirens
After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods. Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm." —Daniel J. Chacón.
Insurance: New Mexico deputy’s COVID-19 death not line of duty
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “If anything happens to me, you’ll be taken care of.” That’s the promise spouses and families of anyone in law enforcement have heard time and again. But, what if they die of COVID-19 after seemingly catching the virus on duty? In...
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez supports Grand Canyon Protection Act and ban on uranium mines
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez expressed support during a news conference Aug. 16. for the Grand Canyon Protection Act and the need for cleaning up the 500 abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation.
Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
NM seeks poll workers ahead of November 8 general election
SANTA FE – The hours can be long and the work mundane. But, each election season in New Mexico, hundreds of ordinary people – many of them retirees – sign up to help run the polls, issue ballots and monitor tabulation machines. These temporary poll workers are...
5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Five New Mexico county jails and detention centers are weathering staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. The Albuquerque Journal reports at least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles away. The Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo is half staffed with 32 officers. County Attorney R.B. Nichols says they reached a critical point two weeks ago when there weren’t enough officers to walk the floor among the inmates. That prompted the administration's request for help from other facilities. He says five agreed to house more than 100 inmates between them.
Museum Of Natural History & Science Researchers Unearth New Species Of Horned Dinosaur In New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE — A team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS), has discovered a new species of horned dinosaur in 74-million-year-old rocks south of Farmington. NMMNHS Curator Dr. Spencer Lucas and Research Associate Sebastian Dalman, along with Dr. Steven E. Jasinski...
BCSO investigating South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A New Mexico judge sentenced a Clovis man to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine stemming from last year. The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking meth, a second-degree felony. In May 2021, adult...
So far, so good for precipitation in NM
After the rain yesterday, RR is significantly cooler today. In addition, we got more rain than we have in a very long time. “Thanks in large part to yesterday’s precipitation, the Albuquerque International Sunport is now 1.27″ above the climatological average precipitation for this point in the year,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said.
The Secret to This New Mexico Home’s Jewel-Toned Stucco Exteriors
Would you stick with an outdoor renovation if you knew it was going to take 20 years? Heidi Steele did, and she has no regrets. “The plants themselves took nearly five years to get comfortable,” she admits. Steele’s town, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is where the desert meets the mountains—the summers are 110 degrees, while the winters get down to minus-20. But between finding the exact right shade of yellow for her home’s exterior and installing a corrugated tin fence for her three-building compound, Steele was never sitting around waiting for the grass—er, cacti—to grow. Ahead, the founder of Surface Resources guides us through the lengthy landscaping process and shines a light on how she’s embraced the high desert’s heat.
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
