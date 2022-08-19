ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Hobbs News-Sun

COMMUNITY VOICES Election security and integrity in New Mexico

I have more than 20 years experience conducting elections, and I believe New Mexico has always been a model for other states in the conduct of elections. The New Mexico Clerks’ Affiliate, made up of all 33 county clerks in New Mexico, with a combined experience of many years, actively promotes the enactment of laws that make elections more efficient, secure, and fair.
LEA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
San Juan County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
San Juan County, NM
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Government
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: New Mexico Has Failed to Buy Key Components for Warning Sirens

After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods. Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm." —Daniel J. Chacón.
KRQE News 13

Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
DEXTER, NM
KRQE News 13

Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
krwg.org

5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Five New Mexico county jails and detention centers are weathering staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. The Albuquerque Journal reports at least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles away. The Otero County Detention Center in Alamogordo is half staffed with 32 officers. County Attorney R.B. Nichols says they reached a critical point two weeks ago when there weren’t enough officers to walk the floor among the inmates. That prompted the administration's request for help from other facilities. He says five agreed to house more than 100 inmates between them.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’

Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

So far, so good for precipitation in NM

After the rain yesterday, RR is significantly cooler today. In addition, we got more rain than we have in a very long time. “Thanks in large part to yesterday’s precipitation, the Albuquerque International Sunport is now 1.27″ above the climatological average precipitation for this point in the year,” Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
domino

The Secret to This New Mexico Home’s Jewel-Toned Stucco Exteriors

Would you stick with an outdoor renovation if you knew it was going to take 20 years? Heidi Steele did, and she has no regrets. “The plants themselves took nearly five years to get comfortable,” she admits. Steele’s town, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is where the desert meets the mountains—the summers are 110 degrees, while the winters get down to minus-20. But between finding the exact right shade of yellow for her home’s exterior and installing a corrugated tin fence for her three-building compound, Steele was never sitting around waiting for the grass—er, cacti—to grow. Ahead, the founder of Surface Resources guides us through the lengthy landscaping process and shines a light on how she’s embraced the high desert’s heat.
SANTA FE, NM
93.1 KISS FM

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX

