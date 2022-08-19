Read full article on original website
Related
unthsc.edu
HSC and MedStar Mobile Healthcare expand partnership
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and MedStar Mobile Healthcare are working together to promote health in North Texas. Leaders from the two health care entities recently signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines a formal working relationship aimed at enhancing health education and training, research and the delivery of health care services in the community.
unthsc.edu
TCOM student awarded 2022 Grass Foundation Young Investigator Award
Dani Esteban has a love of children, pediatrics and neurology. Through her dedicated research with Cook Children’s Medical Center, she was awarded the 2022 Grass Foundation Young Investigator Award. Esteban, a fourth-year student at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth’s Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, received the award on behalf of the American Epilepsy Society and Scientific Program Committee.
Comments / 0