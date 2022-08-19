Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A deputy is on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting
A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. Two deputies responded to information that a suspect with a felony warrant for his arrest was at Lyons Self Storage in northeast Spokane.
Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
Spokane mayor defies council vote, won't move police precinct
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Tuesday that it was surprising but not unexpected to be accused of “putting on a show” by expressing opposition to an emergency ordinance that erodes the authority granted her by the city charter. However, she told The Center...
WSU research suggests eye test could screen for autism
SPOKANE, Wash.- A recent study conducted at Washington State University suggests that measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light, known as the pupillary light reflex, could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children. "We know that when we intervene as early as ages 18-24...
Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
