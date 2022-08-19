ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect seriously injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A deputy with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is on administrative leave after a deputy-involved shooting in North Spokane Sunday morning. It is standard procedure for deputies to be put on leave during investigations into deputy-involved shootings. According to SCSO undersheriff John Nowels, two deputies responded...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane mayor defies council vote, won't move police precinct

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said Tuesday that it was surprising but not unexpected to be accused of “putting on a show” by expressing opposition to an emergency ordinance that erodes the authority granted her by the city charter. However, she told The Center...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSU research suggests eye test could screen for autism

SPOKANE, Wash.- A recent study conducted at Washington State University suggests that measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light, known as the pupillary light reflex, could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children. "We know that when we intervene as early as ages 18-24...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane Coffee shop wins six medals in world's largest coffee roaster competition

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane coffee shop took home six medals from the world's largest coffee roaster competition over the weekend. Indaba Coffee won the medals at the Golden Bean North America competition. They scored two silver medals and four bronze medals for their High Drive Blend, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Swiss Water Decaf coffees.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington attorney general seeks to halt expansion of gas pipeline

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson file a motion Monday to oppose a proposed expansion to the Gas Transmission Northwest (GTN) pipeline, which runs through Washington state, including through Spokane county. Ferguson said the expansion would hurt Washingtonians and increase greenhouse gasses. According to a public notice from...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy