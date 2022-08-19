Read full article on original website
Related
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Snaps Selfie With ‘Modern Family’ Costar at Live Show
These days, Sofia Vergara is lighting up the TV screen as one of the judges of the hit talent competition series America’s Got Talent. However, the TV star has quite the legacy on the small-screen outside of the popular reality show as she spent 11 seasons portraying Gloria, the glamorous second wife of Ed O’Neil’s Jay Pritchet on the hit sitcom Modern Family.
'King Kong' live-action series being developed for Disney+
An upcoming live-action "King Kong" series is reportedly in the works for Disney+.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0