WDAM-TV
USM Luckyday Scholars program receives $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Southern Miss scholarship program received a generous gift to continue supporting its students. Over its history, the Luckyday program has provided significant financial and educational support for more than 2,200 students at USM. Now with the help of an extra $9.6 million gifted by the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel non-profit makes reflective vests in memory of Harold Tucker
WDAM-TV
Youth Villages offers Pine Belt foster kids opportunities for success
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A national non-profit is helping foster children in Mississippi make plans for a successful future. Youth Villages helps young people aging out of foster care transition to college and independent adulthood through the program LifeSet. LifeSet started in 1999 and emphasizes one-on-one engagement with a specialist...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man found safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - James Edmond Craft has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg combats flooding as workers clear drains throughout the city
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg, Petal prepare for Leaf River Rivalry Saturday night
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season in the Pine Belt always kicks off with a bang. Hattiesburg and Petal renew their Leaf River Rivalry on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. “It being the first game, everybody’s excited, they’re ready to play,” said Petal senior defensive end Kelten Mickell....
WDAM-TV
Nyla’s Story: From Foster to Freshman
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One college freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi said she didn’t let family struggles hold her back from her dreams of higher education. Anything new can bring a mixture of emotions, especially transitioning from high school to college. USM freshman, Nyla Dennis, said she...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. sheriff’s department provides jailer certification training
WDAM-TV
North Forrest students publish a poetry book, ‘Exceptional Dad’
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale. During the 2021-2022 school year, English teachers asked 8th graders at North Forrest to write poems about their fathers. Little did the students know they would become young, published authors before even graduating high school.
WDAM-TV
Parchman’s Unit 29 never fully closed, half of it did
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A breakdown in communication. We’re learning more about the current status of Unit 29 at Parchman, and it’s different from the messages relayed to us two years ago. Here’s how this story came together. We were checking on the status of an inmate and...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Missing woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman who was reported missing in Hattiesburg has been found. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Veronica Holton has been located and is safe. HPD originally reported that Holton, 37, was last seen on June 29 when she was released from the Forrest County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office raises money to add K-9 officer
WDAM-TV
Habitual offender in Forrest Co. to serve 35 years
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man in Forrest County will serve 35 years after pleading guilty to five felony cases. 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Tuesday that Nikita D. Page was sentenced to 55 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 35 of those years to serve.
WDAM-TV
Friday night injury clinic up and running for football season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football season is here, and unfortunately, some players may get injured. According to the CDC, millions of sports-related injuries happen each year, and Hattiesburg Clinic sees a lot of those injured athletes each fall. “It’s definitely a heavily utilized service,” said Jessica Tullos, a...
WDAM-TV
Tree down on W 15th St. in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Laurel Police Department, a tree is down on West 15th Street near 7th Avenue. Crews are on the scene clearing the roadway. The tree reportedly fell due to the wind and rain. Drivers are asked to avoid this area at this time. This...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police make Sunday arrest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after police caught him in the middle of a burglary. The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 46-year-old O’Brian Brown on one count of residential burglary on Sunday, Aug. 21. Brown allegedly broke into an apartment on Mable Street around 7:00...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. supervisors discuss potential economic project
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting at the Laurel courthouse on Monday, Aug. 22, to discuss a potential business opportunity for the county. “Today, we went into executive session to discuss a potential economic development project where the county would be...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. issues 13 names on 'most wanted' list
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police warn of fake 'kidnapping' Facebook post
WDAM-TV
Body identified after truck slipped into Pearl River in Marion Co. Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The identity of the man who died Saturday morning when a pick-up truck and boat trailer slipped off a ramp into the Pearl River has been released. According to Marion County Cheif Coroner Jessie Graham, the man was identified as 64-year-old Dale Broom. The official...
