FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest High School students are expressing themselves through poetry with a purpose, and their new book is up for sale. During the 2021-2022 school year, English teachers asked 8th graders at North Forrest to write poems about their fathers. Little did the students know they would become young, published authors before even graduating high school.

FORREST COUNTY, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO