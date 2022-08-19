Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Canterbury church offering hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But pastor says his time in town is running out
CANTERBURY, NH – The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten...
laconiadailysun.com
Artwork of Ukrainian artist, Elena Fomenko on exhibit in Sanbornton Sept. 2
SANBORNTON — Elena Fomenko, Ukrainian artist/designer, formerly lived and worked in Mariupol which has been torn apart by the war in that country. When Russia first invaded the Donbas Region, she sent her note books of drawings, collages, and paintings to a friend and art enthusiast in New Hampshire. It was an act of artistic preservation prescient of the devastating conflict to come. Elena recently escaped from a basement in Mariupol and made her way across Ukraine and Russia by train successfully evading Russian troops. She traveled to the north and west and managed to cross into Estonia. About two months ago, she finally joined her refugee daughter in Hamburg, Germany, bringing nothing but her cat.
laconiadailysun.com
Playwriting Workshop for new and experienced playwrights
LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
laconiadailysun.com
Londonderry officials condemn Bolduc supporter for flying Confederate flag in town parade
The town of Londonderry is condemning a political supporter of Don Bolduc, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, for flying a Confederate flag during the town’s old home day parade Saturday. The Confederate flag flew from a Bolduc supporter’s military-style Jeep, which traveled as part of a convoy of...
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
laconiadailysun.com
Learn to make stained glass with Susanna Ries
MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Beginner Stained Glass Class with juried artist Susanna Ries. This high-paced class will have you cutting, copper foiling, soldering, and framing a stained...
laconiadailysun.com
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill
SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
WMTW
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
laconiadailysun.com
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Announces Promotions
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has promoted Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to senior. A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in accounting. As a senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
laconiadailysun.com
Inaugural “She Built This: Lakes Region” event to be held Sept. 29 at Lakeport Opera House
LACONIA — Jodie Gallant, CEO of JMG Marketing & Business Strategy and Lakes Region Entrepreneur, and Emily Aborn, founder of She Built This, LLC and Emily Aborn Consulting, announce a collaborative and transformative event, “She Built This: Lakes Region.” The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, 5-9 p.m. at The Lakeport Opera House.
businessnhmagazine.com
Jewett Construction Celebrates 50 Years, Names New President
When Ed Jewett started a home building business in 1972 with support from his wife, Arlene, he never imagined that it would one day grow into a $100 million company with more than 65 employees working on projects around New England and beyond. “I had a pickup truck and my...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine
A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
laconiadailysun.com
Skip Murphy: Better candidates in Laconia than Mike Bordes
New Hampshire State Rep. Laura Pantelakos (D): “I don’t care about protecting peoples’ Liberty“ (bit.ly/3CpWTeM). Seemingly, NH State Rep. Mike Bordes, running for re-election from Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, hasn't read our Declaration of Independence either and has similar issues with your liberties.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials emphasize call to action on National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed on Aug. 21, was started by two parents who lost their child to fentanyl. Drug overdose or poisoning is the leading cause of death in America for people between 18 to 45 years old. Members of the United States...
laconiadailysun.com
Mike MacFadzen: MacFadzen will attend police recertification classes
My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the fifth in a series of letters outlining what I am going to do when elected sheriff.
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
New Hampshire has lost 80 percent of its oysters in the past 30 years, and nearly as much eelgrass has disappeared. Kalle Matso is working to bring them back. In May, Matso became the director of the Piscataqua River Estuaries Partnership, a collection of scientists, university researchers, municipalities, and other stakeholders on a mission to […] The post New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller. The latter is what happened at Kindred Farms Market &...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
