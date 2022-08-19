ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

Artwork of Ukrainian artist, Elena Fomenko on exhibit in Sanbornton Sept. 2

SANBORNTON — Elena Fomenko, Ukrainian artist/designer, formerly lived and worked in Mariupol which has been torn apart by the war in that country. When Russia first invaded the Donbas Region, she sent her note books of drawings, collages, and paintings to a friend and art enthusiast in New Hampshire. It was an act of artistic preservation prescient of the devastating conflict to come. Elena recently escaped from a basement in Mariupol and made her way across Ukraine and Russia by train successfully evading Russian troops. She traveled to the north and west and managed to cross into Estonia. About two months ago, she finally joined her refugee daughter in Hamburg, Germany, bringing nothing but her cat.
Playwriting Workshop for new and experienced playwrights

LACONIA — This fall Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will again be offering its popular 10-week playwriting workshop for veteran as well as inexperienced playwrights looking for a chance to improve their writing skills. In 10 weeks instructor Bryan Halperin will shepherd you through the process of writing a short play ready to be performed. The workshop is open to teens 16+ and adults. Space is limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.
Learn to make stained glass with Susanna Ries

MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for a Beginner Stained Glass Class with juried artist Susanna Ries. This high-paced class will have you cutting, copper foiling, soldering, and framing a stained...
MEREDITH, NH
Afghan evacuees find refuge at Steele Hill

SANBORNTON — Five Afghan men who work in housekeeping, laundry or landscaping at Steele Hill Resort have a name for Kathy van Engelen, the Laconia woman who helps them each week with shopping, banking, learning English and learning to drive. They call her “teacher,” a title of honor. Then...
Leone, McDonnell & Roberts Announces Promotions

Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has promoted Molly Burns and Robert Franger, both to senior. A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Molly started with the firm in 2017 as an intern and officially started her full-time journey with the firm in 2019. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a master of science in accounting. As a senior in both the Dover and Stratham offices, she focuses on individual tax preparation and nonprofit audits, enjoying the team approach that accompanies every client engagement.
STRATHAM, NH
Jewett Construction Celebrates 50 Years, Names New President

When Ed Jewett started a home building business in 1972 with support from his wife, Arlene, he never imagined that it would one day grow into a $100 million company with more than 65 employees working on projects around New England and beyond. “I had a pickup truck and my...
FREMONT, NH
9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine

A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
KENNEBUNK, ME
Skip Murphy: Better candidates in Laconia than Mike Bordes

New Hampshire State Rep. Laura Pantelakos (D): “I don’t care about protecting peoples’ Liberty“ (bit.ly/3CpWTeM). Seemingly, NH State Rep. Mike Bordes, running for re-election from Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, hasn't read our Declaration of Independence either and has similar issues with your liberties.
LACONIA, NH
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding

New Hampshire has lost 80 percent of its oysters in the past 30 years, and nearly as much eelgrass has disappeared. Kalle Matso is working to bring them back. In May, Matso became the director of the Piscataqua River Estuaries Partnership, a collection of scientists, university researchers, municipalities, and other stakeholders on a mission to […] The post New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
HAMPSTEAD, NH

